A black man was found dead in stairwell of Crowne Plaza Hotel in Houston

Something scary just happened. Scary because the place of death and the circumstances surrounding the death seem preposterous.

Last month, the internet went into a frenzy over the death of 17-year-old Kenneka Jenkins at the Crowne Plaza Hotel located in Rosemont, Illinois. Her body was found in the freezer, 48 hours after she was reported missing.

Now we have the story of 25-year-old Jordan Bilbo, which is eerily similar to the circumstances surrounding Kenneka’s death.

An obituary forJordan says that he was born on February 15, 1992 and passed away on Tuesday, October 31, 2017.

Jordan was a resident of Westlake, Louisiana at the time of passing. That is also where Jordan’s funeral will be held on November, 11.

Jordan was allegedly found unresponsive in the stairwell of the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Houston, Texas. Before his body was found he was missing for 32-hours.

A city of Houston press release reads:

Houston police are awaiting autopsy results in the death of a male found at 9090 Southwest Freeway (South U.S. Highway 59) about 11:10 a.m. on Wednesday (November 1).

The identity of the male victim, in his 20s, is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences. HPD Homicide Division Detective Sergeant W. Elsbury and Detective K. Elliot reported: HPD patrol officers responded to call for assistance from Houston Fire Department personnel at the Crowne Plaza Hotel at the above address. Officers found a deceased male in a stairwell. Hotel staff found the male after family members of a hotel guest requested the grounds be searched when they were unable to contact him. The investigation is pending the male’s cause of death. Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600. VHS/KJS 11-2-17

Inc. #137874917″

KissyDenise.com contacted the Houston Homicide Department, was was told that Bilbo was found with a gunshot wound.

So far we don’t know why Jordan was at the hotel, as this story hasn’t received major news coverage, thus far.

According to reports from the family, On Halloween night, Jordan went missing for 32-hours, before his body was found in a stairwell, on the 9th floor, of the Crowne Plaza Suites Houston – Near Sugar Land.

On Nov 1st he was found dead in the stairwell of the hotel. Jordan’s body was released to the funeral home on November 3.

A YouCaring crowdfunding page has been started to help with Jordan’s funeral. So far nothing has been donated.

The Jordan Bilbo Facebook postings…

Activist Lamon Reccord went to the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Houston, near Sugarland, and recorded the video below.

A post shared by KissyDenise.com 💋 (@kissydenise.com_) on Nov 9, 2017 at 9:14am PST

The hotel is being accused of covering up a “suspicious death.” Many believe “organs” are involved…

Reposted from my new site www.kissydenise.com