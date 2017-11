Miami, Florida – More than $14,000 has been raised for the funeral of a 4-year-old girl, whose dead boy was found in a dumpster.

On Sunday, the body of 4-year-old Taina Paige was found by a man who was throwing out the garbage.

The man found Taina’s body inside the trash bin at the Tuscany Place apartment complex southwest of Miami.

The man said he saw the child’s feet hanging out of a blanket while he was throwing away his garbage.

