HUH? Daughter pleads guilty to marrying mom, who was once married to son

The following story reads totally and completely indicative of stereotypical red neck behavior.

On Tuesday, an Oklahoma woman who tied the knot with her mom, pleaded guilty to committing incest.

Tulsa Word reports that Misty Spann, 26, was sentenced to 10 years in prison — the maximum penalty — for marrying her biological mother, Patricia Ann Spann, 44.

Misty was raised by her grandmother after her mom lost custody of her three kids.

Her mom told authorities that the pair reconnected in 2014 and “hit it off.”

In March 2016, the strange mother-daughter duo took their taboo relationship to the next level and got hitched, according to a marriage license application.

Patricia Spann said that she didn’t think the nuptials broke any laws because she was no longer listed as a parent on her daughter’s birth certificate.

Patricia told authorities that she allegedly “looked into” wedding her daughter and determined, erroneously, that marrying Misty would not violate the law because her name was not on an amended birth certificate created when she lost custody of her children.

Their incestuous marriage was discovered by authorities during a child welfare investigation, the Associated Press reported.

This was not the first marriage for Patricia

She also was married to her biological son in 2008. The marriage was annulled 15 months later after the son said it was incestuous.

Patricia was also charged with incest in the case and is scheduled to appear in court in January.

Wait. There’s more.

