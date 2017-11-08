MustRead: R. Kelly Accuser Drops Explosive Tell All Book – “Are You Getting Peed On?”

Slowly but surely, it looks like the walls of R. Kelly‘s perverted ways, are caving in on him. Woman after woman, has come forward to speak out.

The latest accuser however, didn’t stop with just speaking out. She wrote a book detailing her life with the legendary R & B singer.

DJ Kitti Jones‘ book titled “I was somebody before this“…. gives lots of details on R. Kelly’s sordid behavior.

We first learned of Jones’ allegations via a Rolling Stone Article.

Jones – a popular DJ for Dallas hip-hop and R&B station 97.9 The Beat – met Kelly in June 2011. She’d been into Kelly since she was a teen in the early 1990s, when she’d hide in her room with his music to escape her mother’s tumultuous romantic relationships. She’d buy every magazine he was in and, upon the release of his 1993 solo debut, 12 Play, took a limo to a third-row seat at her first Kelly show. She’d seen him in concert seven times since. “He was my Brad Pitt,” she says.

Although Kelly performed in concert that night, that’s not where Jones met him.

