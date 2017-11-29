Jay Z Admits to Cheating On Beyonce in Video Interview with New York Times

Today is the day.

After two album drops and years of speculation, finally we may know why Solange went ham on Jay Z in that elevator.

Nine says after Hurricane Maria landed in Puerto Rico, 47-year-old hip hop legend, Jay Z, sat down with Dean Baquet from The New York Times for a very revealing, but coded, tea filled chat. The rapper spoke about his own hurricane that he created.

During the interview Jay Z admitted to cheating on Beyonce, with a ‘Becky with the Good Hair’.

Jay Z dropped hints on 4:44 that he had cheated on his wife. But the Grammy winner has never come out and said outright that he stepped out on her.

Not only did Hova admit to cheating, but the ‘Forever Young‘ rapper also revealed that therapy is the only thing that kept them from divorce.

Shawn Corey Carter said scars he still has from his past, led him to cheat on one of the world’s most admired women.

Those scars led him to push away his wife his 36-year-old wife. Beyonce sung through her pain and addressed the cheating on her Lemonade album.

