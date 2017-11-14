‘They just vanished’: Atlanta rapper and his promoter cousin reported missing in Alabama

Last week an Atlanta based rapper and his cousin, a promoter, left Montgomery, Alabama to head back to Georgia and neither have been seen, or heard from, since then.

Edward Reeves, 29, also known as Bambino Gold, and Kendrick Stokes, aka Skooly Kee Da Tooly, were formally reported missing on Tuesday. “They just vanished into thin air,” said Stokes’ mother, Felicia Stokes Webster. “It’s very devastating.”

Edward and Kendrick are cousins by marriage and longtime friends. They are both originally from Alabama. Kendrick was in his hometown on Saturday, Nov. 4, to promote a party at Sky Bar on Debby Drive. Edward came to town on Sunday and shortly after 9 p.m. they left Kendrick’s house to attend the Alabama National Fair. “A lot of people saw them there,” said Webster, who reported the cousins missing.

After a couple of hours, they left to head back to Atlanta but Edward said he had to make one stop at a friend’s house. That was about 10:55 p.m. Edward and the friend talked briefly, and then they left.

