– The arrest warrant for an Atlanta mother charged with murdering her two young sons, will force you to read it twice, just to be sure you read it right.

According to the warrant 24-year-old Lamora Williams, put Ja’Karter Penn, 1, and Ke-Yaunte Penn, 2, in the oven sometime between midnight and 11 p.m. on a Friday.

Williams’ third child, 3-year-old Jameel Penn Jr., was found unharmed.

