LIANGELO BALL ARRESTED IN CHINA FOR SHOPLIFTING

This could turn out pretty bad.

LiAngelo Ball — along with 2 of his UCLA basketball teammates — were arrested for shoplifting during a team trip to China, according to ESPN.

The UCLA basketball team was out in Hangzhou before their game with Georgia Tech on Friday.

The details surrounding the arrests are unclear. According to ESPN’s Jeff Goodman, players Cody Riley and Jalen Hill have also been arrested.

The players are being questioned about stealing from a Louis Vuitton store that is located next to the team’s hotel.

UCLA issued a statement to TMZ Sports saying, “We are aware of a situation involving UCLA student-athletes in Hangzhou, China. The University is cooperating fully with local authorities on this matter, and we have no further comment at this time.”

LiAngelo Ball is the middle son in the ball family. His younger brother LaMelo Ball is expected to play at UCLA when he becomes college eligible. His older brother Lonzocurrently plays for the Lakers.

Story developing …