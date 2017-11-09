Rapper Sentenced To 10-Years For Pimping Out His Female Facebook Friends

SANTA ANA, CALIFORNIA – Ramsay Tha Great, the man who accused Chief Keef of assault, now finds himself sitting in the Orange County Jail for the next 10-years.

In January, he accused Chief Keef and his crew of breaking into his house and assaulting him with a deadly weapon. Sosa was arrested and Ramsay later defended himself against snitch accusations.

In February, Brandon Christopher Ramsay, 24, aka Ramsay Tha Great, was arraigned on four felony charges of pimping and pandering.

