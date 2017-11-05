Jackson, Mississippi – On Saturday night two friends partied at the Freelon’s nightclub and got into an altercation in the parking lot afterwards.

At around 4 a.m. the friends exited the club and headed to a vehicle parked in the parking lot. Once inside the vehicle, 26-year-old Shervondria Mack was fatally stabbed in the neck, by a friend.

Officers responded the intersection of Mill St. and Oakley St. where they found a female lying on the ground, bleeding from the neck.

The victim was transported to an area hospital for immediate medical treatment where she later died from her injuries.

The name of the suspect, has not been reported as of yet. But the streets say it’s the woman below…

The actual motive is still unknown but it is believed that alcohol may have been a fact in the incident.

According to her cousin, Kenny Mack, Shervondria just graduated from Jackson State. She is survived by her fiance that lives in Dallas.

Her father, Willie Mack, is a retired police officer.

“She did everything right,” said Mack’s cousin, Kenny Mack.

As I write these stories, I often wonder why people don’t understand that death is forever. It’s not something you can take back. It’s one thing to get into an argument, but it’s another thing to lift a finger to hurt your friend.

If you love someone, it should make you sick to hurt them. Also remember the families these people leave behind. The hurt and devastation is very real.

These tragedies are avoidable and the family suffering, of those left behind is very real.

This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.

UPDATE: It may have been self defense… Police say Shervondria was armed with a gun.

