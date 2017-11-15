Side Chick Throws Baby Out Window After Married Boyfriend Returns to His Family

A Thai woman thought getting pregnant would keep a man. It didn’t work so she threw her illegitimate newborn baby out her apartment window on the 17th floor; after her married boyfriend left her and returned to his family.

Netchanok Nokyungtong, 20, admitted to killing her baby.

Thai police reviewed CCTV footage of the incident, then arrested her.

The young mother was in a relationship with a 40-year-old Korean man identified only as “Kim” for two years, according to The Independent.

Thai police say the man tried to convince the woman to get an abortion, but she “unexpectedly” gave birth in the bathroom of her high-rise apartment in Pattaya.



Nokyungtong told police that she was devastated when her married boyfriend left her to go back to his family in South Korea. The mistress explained that she was shocked and wasn’t ready to give birth.

Police Colonel Apicahi Khemphet described the incident as “a very brutal crime” and that the baby was “born in a healthy condition.”

“The mother did not have grief for what happened,” Khemphet added.

However, the mother admitted that she didn’t have enough money to raise the child on her own. A man who lived in the same building as Nokyungtong recalled seeing a large object falling outside his window, then decided to see what it was after it hit the pavement.

The eyewitness was terrified when he found out that it was a green plastic bag containing the body of a dead baby boy with a umbilical cord still attached.

Nokyungtong will remain under police custody and is set to be prosecuted once she is finished with her hospital check-up.

According to the UN, abortion in Thailand is only allowed if performed by a registered physician under certain circumstances, namely “to save the life of women,” “to preserve physical health,” “to preserve mental health,” or in cases of “rape and incest.”

