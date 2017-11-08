Tamar Braxton Explains Why She Filed For Divorce… It’s All Vince’s Fault 🍵

Tamar Braxton decided to give her fans a little insight, as to why she filed for divorce from her husband, Vince Herbert.

The singer places all the blame on Vince.

She wrote:

“Thank God this is HIS purpose..yes I just dropped #bluebirdofhappiness &Tamar &Vince is coming back on Thursday but on GOD this has NOTHING to do with ME or a JOB!!.here is the thing,& MY truth..you don’t have to like me & while I’m woke,I can see that most of you don’t now..even when you did.🤔something has changed w/her..but it’s ok, because I don’t..well,didn’t like me either.I told myself I would do whatever it took to keep my family together,to see a smile on someone who has seen us smile on their face hoping we could offer them hope,faith,Love& dignity that I once possessed.

But the truth is all of those things are NOT within the marriage of Tamar & Vince🤦🏽‍♀️ ..at least not anymore.married people who are reading will know what I mean.Sometimes we stay”married”for face value or to say”we did it”🙌🏾but the truth is..it couldn’t be more broken &further apart than we are NOW!..even on an anniversary! You can say he did this,she did that,I put up with”this”& I’ve suffered & endured”this”for so long..”

