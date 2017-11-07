All too often, I’m constantly trying to show people how the American justice system works. By now it should be pretty obvious, that blacks often get the book thrown at them.

In the case of Meek Mill being sent back to prison for a probation violation, on a drug charge that he caught over 8-years-ago, many our in support of the rapper, including fellow rapper Jay Z.

However, actress Eva Marcille, seemed to think that if people voted for their local District Attorney, that Meek wouldn’t be in jail.

Tank decided to politely tell Eva about herself.

#Tank makes it clear to #evamarcille as to why people are in support of #MeekMill. A post shared by KissyDenise.com 💋 (@kissydenise.com_) on Nov 7, 2017 at 4:55pm PST

At the end of the day, I don’t think this issue is about voting. As a District Attorney’s job is to put people in jail. They don’t care about the circumstances. It’s just a numbers game, despite human lives being on the line.

A district attorney’s job is to exploit the lives of people who commit crimes. Their job is to imprison the person for as long as possible.

Meek’s Attorney Says The Judge Is Obsessed With Him

Meek’s attorney Joe Tacopina vows to appeal his client’s ruling and tackle Brinkley’s decision, citing that she has a personal vendetta against the Philly rapper.

“She’s enamored with him,” Tacopina tells Billboard. “She showed up at his community service for the homeless people. She showed up and sat at the table. She’s a judge. You could pull any judge in America and ask them how many times they’ve showed up at a community service for a probation and the answer is zero.”

Tacopina spoke to Billboard about what he called Brinkley’s “infatuation” with Mill, how she requested that he re-record a Boyz II Men song and shout her out, and how she wanted him to leave Roc Nation to sign with a friend of hers. These are edited excerpts from the conversation.

Billboard: What were your initial thoughts after Judge Brinkley revealed Meek’s sentencing on Monday?

Tacopina: It was an enormously grave mischaracter of justice. A really despicable version of what the justice system is supposed to be. There’s three people in the court room besides the defendant: The prosecutors, the district attorney — who’s in charge of enforcing laws and handing out punishments — [and] the probation officer who’s in charge with enforcing people who are on probation making sure that they apply with the law and when they don’t, recommending punishment.

Then, there’s a judge that’s supposed to be a fair, neutral arbitrator and oversee. Both the probation officer and the district attorney recommended no incarceration for these violations. No incarceration. But this judge excoriated both of them, challenged their credibility and overrode both law enforcement agencies recommendations and went from zero to two to four years, which shows that she clearly had a personal vendetta against this guy [Mill].

But when you look at all the other facts, like a judge crossing the line of professionalism and traditional conduct, [who] will make the request that Meek Mill re-record a famous Philadelphia pop band, Boyz II Men’s song “On Bended Knee,” where he concludes with a tribute to her and mentions her by name in the song. And he, of course, was laughing and thought it was a joke, she said, “I’m serious.” He refused to do that.

So, that, right there, was a totally an inappropriate request. When she requests he leaves his current management Roc Nation — which is one of the most important management companies in the world — and goes back to a local Philadelphia guy who has a spotted past because she had a personal relationship with him as manager, again, she’s doing something that a judge would never be doing, having a personal interest.

Another really credible example is she stopped him for violation of probation was when he went to Atlanta for a rehabilitation clinic, without her approval, she said. Then, we showed her the e-mail, in which the request was made for him to go to Atlanta for rehabilitation, and she approved it, but she said that she never got it, even though she was CC’d on it and that it was addressed to her.

She asked the district attorney to confirm it and when the district attorney was asked to confirm that she never got it, the district attorney said, “No Judge, you did get it and you responded.” She said, “You’re both wrong and I never got it.” I mean, despite cold-hearted evidence in her face in an e-mail, she’s claiming that she didn’t get it even though clearly she did. It’s things like that that show that this judge crossed all continuable lines.

From 2008 — this thing was supposed to be over since 2013. We’re going to 2018. She keeps extending the probation, extending the probation for technical violation because she wants her thumb over this guy. She’s enamored with him. She showed up at his community service for the homeless people. She showed up and sat at the table. She’s a judge. You could pull any judge in America and ask them how many times they’ve showed up at a community service for a probation and the answer is zero.