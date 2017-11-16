Pimping aint easy, and playing with God is not smart…

TOLEDO, OHIO — In April two pastors were arrested on sex trafficking charges. Now a third pastor, Kenneth Butler, has been indicted on the same charge.

On Tuesday, a federal grand jury in Toledo indicted the Rev. Cordell Jenkins, 46, the Rev. Anthony Haynes, 38, and the Rev. Kenneth Butler, 37, on conspiracy to sex traffic children. All three men pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors say all three men worked together to entice underage girls with money in exchange for sex.

The US Attorney’s Office says Haynes began grooming a 14-year-old girl for prostitution in 2014. Prosecutors say Haynes introduced her to other men and all three of the pastors sexually assaulted her.

Jenkins and Haynes were previously indicted on child sex trafficking charges in July.

An attorney representing Jenkins told WTVG-TV her client understands he is facing “very serious allegations.”

