Wendy Williams’ husband is STILL seeing his young mistress – spotted in Manhattan picking her up in his red Bentley

Did Wendy Wiliams give her husband permission to have a sidechick, or does she simply have to accept whatever he dishes out?

Daily Mail is reporting that, Kevin, is still cheating on Wendy, and Wendy knows it.

The site reports, Wendy Williams’ husband is still seeing his younger mistress as the 46-year-old was spotted with the massage therapist on Monday, even after his TV host wife defended him and said she was ‘standing by her guy.’

Kevin Hunter was seen picking up Sharina Hudson, 32, from an office building in Manhattan after a workout in the city before driving back to New Jersey together on Monday afternoon.

The two have been engaged in a 10-year long affair with Hunter moving the younger woman into a $765,000 home in New Jersey and Hudson wearing a large diamond ring on her wedding ring finger.

On Tuesday, Williams was seen being dropped off by Hunter at her TV studio in the same red Bentley that Hudson was seen climbing into the day before.

