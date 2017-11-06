ANDERSON, INDIANA — On Thursday, a jury found 25-year-old Xavier Dewayne Jones, guilty of sexually molesting his girlfriend’s preteen daughter.

Prosecutors say Jones forced an 11-year-old girl to have sex with him on multiple occasions over the course of nearly a year.

The girl told police he sometimes demanded sexual favors in exchange for ice cream money or permission to use his cellphone, according to court documents.

The incidents allegedly happened from September 2015 to July 2016.

The girl told police that Jones forced her to undress and have sex with him “almost daily” when he was supposed to be taking care of the girl and her brothers while their mother was at work. She said Jones sometimes locked her brothers in their room when he had sex with her.

