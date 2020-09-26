3 Ways to Deal with Your Childhood Trauma

If you had an unfortunate childhood, then chances are pretty strong that the trauma of your childhood is still haunting you. Just because you hadn’t dealt with it just yet, doesn’t mean it doesn’t exist. All you have to explore the pattern through which you reflect your childhood trauma.

In this blog, you will find out how you can deal with the trauma of your childhood.

Know the Patterns of Your Behavior

The first and essential thing that you need to do if you want to deal with your childhood trauma is knowing your pattern of behavior. It means that you have to oversee your behavior in different scenarios. It requires you to know what makes you happy and what makes you sad. Give close attention to how you behave when you are comfortable and how you behave when you are unhappy.

Figure Out What Triggers You

If you often get angry about something that everyone else is listening to like just another thing, then it means that a particular thing triggered you. Such random triggers can be a trauma response, and if you want to deal with them once in for all, then you have to figure out what triggers you and work on it.

Talk About it to Someone You Trust

It is not easy to talk about your childhood trauma with everyone. If you have someone you can trust with your story, then it’s great. Otherwise, you can become John Doe and write about you anonymously. It’ll give you a much-needed closure and catharsis.