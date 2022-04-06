7 Surprising Facts About Migraine Headaches

Migraine headaches are unfortunately common. They can be very painful, disorienting, and quickly disrupt the calm in anyone’s life. While there’s still a lot we have to learn, there are still things we know for sure.

In this article, we will discuss seven surprising facts about migraine headaches, to help you better understand this condition and how to best manage it.

Migraines are a neurological disorder that can cause intense pain, often on one side of the head. However, migraine sufferers may also experience other symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, and extreme sensitivity to light and sound.

Migraine headaches are a beast of their own, and normal headache medication often isn’t enough to treat the symptoms, leaving many people wondering if there’s anything at all they can do to feel better.

Not all migraines have auras

Aura is a term used to describe specific symptoms that can occur before or during a migraine headache. These symptoms can include changes in vision, such as seeing flashes of light or stars, or experiencing blind spots.

However, not all migraines have an aura. While some people report seeing light auras —which is disorienting in itself— not all who experience migraines see them as well. So just because you don’t see auras doesn’t mean you don’t have a migraine.

Food doesn’t trigger migraines

It’s a common misconception that certain foods can trigger migraines. Chocolate, citrus, dairy, and other foods have been thought to trigger migraines in the past, but this isn’t necessarily true.

In fact, many who avoid eating these “trigger foods” actually end up hungry on a more regular basis, which leads to a known trigger for migraines —hunger.

Hunger is a common culprit for migraine triggers. So if you know you are susceptible to migraines and have the choice between going hungry and eating some chocolate or cheese, choose the food!

Using medication can cause more migraines

You may be suffering from intense pain associated with migraines, and medication is often the quickest and easiest way to reduce your symptoms.

However, using medication too often can lead to what are known as medication overuse headaches —which sadly leads you down a vicious cycle of headaches. Medications like narcotics, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), triptans, or acetaminophen are known to cause medication overuse headaches if taken too often.

The best way to avoid these is by restricting your use of them to no more than 2-3 times per week. Always seek out natural remedies first.

Migraines can be treated with cannabis

Cannabis has been shown to be effective in reducing migraine pain. It may even be more effective at reducing migraine pain than prescription medications, as the effects are almost immediate, and it works with your body to reduce symptoms rather than for it.

Cannabis is a natural remedy that can offer relief without the harsh side effects often associated with prescription medications. Not all cannabis is the same though, so it’s important to get a strain that works well for migraines. To learn more about which strains are best to treat migraines, check out this article on Veriheal.

Migraines are more common in women

Migraines are three times more common in women than men, and many experts believe this is due to hormonal changes.

Hormones have been known to play a role in migraines, which is why they often tend to occur during or just before menstruation. Pregnant women and those going through menopause are also at an increased risk for migraines.

Frequent headaches aren’t normal

Many people believe that because headaches are so common, they must be normal. However, frequent headaches are not normal and should be evaluated by a doctor to determine the cause.

Frequent headaches can be a sign of something more serious, such as a tumor, but can also be reduced with simple lifestyle changes when underlying health conditions aren’t to blame. If you’re experiencing frequent headaches, it’s important to see your doctor to rule out any underlying medical conditions.

Conclusion

So there you have it —seven surprising facts about migraine headaches. Now that you know a little bit more about this condition, you should feel better equipped to manage it. Remember to seek out natural remedies first and to avoid using medication whenever possible. Cannabis offers promising relief, but also shouldn’t be used too often!