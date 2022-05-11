It's Time To Think About Words

Abadon AEW Wiki, Bio, Age, Real Name, Ethnicity, Net Worth, Boyfriend, And More

1

Abadon has been the world’s most adored woman professional wrestler. On this page, we provide every detail of her life and work as the information about her family and their boyfriend’s names, Etc. The entire information is available within this post.

Abadon AEW Wiki

Abadon AEW was born in the United States. As a professional, she has a career as a pro wrestler who is currently contracted to All Elite Wrestling (AEW). She is Monica Beadnell. She first appeared in her first appearance at AEW at AEW Dark, on the 4th of March in 2020 where she took on Hikaru Shida. Then, she made her AEW Dynamite debut on the 17th of June, 2020, in which she defeated Anna Jay. Following this fight, she signed her full-time agreement with AEW.

Real Name Monica Beadnell
Nickname Abadon AEW
Profession Female professional wrestler
Famous As wrestler AEW [All Elite Wrestling]
Instagram Go Below
Boyfriend/Husband Name Not Known
Physical Status
Age 25 years old approx
Height
  • In centimeters- 176 cm approx
  • In meters – 1.76 meters
  • In Feet Inches-5.8
Weight
  • In Kilograms- 75 kg approx
  • In Pounds- 178 lbs
Eye Colour Black
Hair Colour Brown
Shoe Size 7 US
Personal Information
Date of Birth 1995 approximately
Birth Place United States
Zodiac sign Not Known
Ethnicity White
Nationality American
School Name Primary School
College Name Not Known
Qualifications Not Known
Family Profile
Father Name Not Known
Mother Name Not Known
Siblings [Brother] Not Known
Children Not Known
Career
Source Of Income Female professional wrestler
Appeared In AEW [All Elite Wrestling]
Net Worth, Salary Not Known

Abadon Early Life & Career

  • Abadon A.E.W. was born and raised in the United States.
  • In her profession, she is an experienced wrestler who is currently contracted to All Elite Wrestling (AEW).
  • She made her AEW Dynamite debut on the 17th of June in 2020, when she beat Anna Jay.
  • In early in her wrestling career Abadon wrestled in various independents, before finding a home with Rocky Mountain Pro in 2018.
  • Living Dead Girl Living Dead Girl would go on to become the company’s Lockettes champion twice

Abadon Husband/Boyfriend/Family

Abadon Father’s Name Not Known
Abadon Mother’s Name Not Known
Abadon Boyfriend/Husband Name Not Known

Abadon Profiles Instagram/Twitter/Facebook

