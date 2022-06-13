Aditi Prabhudeva Age, Wiki, Height, Boyfriend, Family, Movies And More

Read Priya Raman Biography Wiki, Priya is an Indian film actress & a model from India, who usually workes in Tamil, Telugu films. She made her first television debut with the Sainyam (1993). Priya also produced movies in Malayalam. As of 2021, Priya’s age is now 47 Years. Ranjith was the husband of Priya and after this, both are friends now.

Priya Raman Biography

Priya was born on 14 September 1974 in Aluva, Kochi, Kerala. She did her school or college education in Kochi, Kerala. From her college life, she started giving auditions & appeared in so many ads. Priya made her first television debut with the Tamil film Valli (1993). She also appeared in many Tv shows like Snehatheeram (2000). On June 16, 1999, Priya tied a knot with Ranjith (Actor) and also divorced in 2014.

Priya Raman Bio, Career

Priya Raman was born on 14 September 1974. After that, she did her schooling at Jamnabai Narsee School and also completed her graduation from B.A. in English from Jai Hind College. After that, she started modeling and gave auditions in Movies and also TV Serials. She got her first movie Valli in 1993 and worked in many movies like Naalamkettile Nalla Thampimar, Thumboli Kadappuram. In the year 1999 Priya get married to Ranjith & together they have two sons Aakash and Aaditya.

Wiki/BIO

Priya Raman Birthday is on 14-09-1974. She was raised by her parents in Kerala, India. She is well known as the Film Producer, Indian Film Actress, Television Producer, Television Actress, and Television Personality. She is famous for her work done in Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, and Telugu cinema.

Priya Raman Family, Parents Name

In this article, We don’t have any information about her family. We will update you soon.

Priya Raman Husband, Sons

In the year 1999 Priya get married to Ranjith & together they have two sons Aakash and Aaditya.

Priya Raman Age, Birthday

Priya’s age is now 47 Years as of 2021, She will celebrate her birthday every year on 14 September 1974.

Height, Weight & Other

Priya’s height is 5 feet 5 inches & weight is total approx 65kgs.

Priya Raman Wikipedia

Priya is an Indian Television Film Actress or a producer from India. She made her first television debut with Arthana, Maa Voori Maaraju, Sautela. She got her first movie Valli in 1993 and worked in many movies like Naalamkettile Nalla Thampimar, Thumboli Kadappuram.

Priya Raman Biography In Hindi

प्रिया का जन्म 14 सितंबर 1974 को अलुवा, कोच्चि, केरल में हुआ था। उन्होंने कोच्चि, केरल में अपनी स्कूल या कॉलेज की शिक्षा प्राप्त की। अपने कॉलेज के जीवन से, उन्होंने ऑडिशन देना शुरू किया और इतने सारे विज्ञापनों में दिखाई दीं। प्रिया ने अपना पहला टेलीविजन डेब्यू तमिल फिल्म वल्ली (1993) से किया। वह स्नेहेतिराम (2000) जैसे कई टीवी शो में भी दिखाई दीं। 16 जून 1999 को, प्रिया ने रंजीथ (अभिनेता) के साथ शादी के बंधन में बंधी और 2014 में तलाक ले लिया।

Unknown Facts About Priya Raman

Does She Drink Alcohol? “Yes,”

Does She Love Dogs? “Yes”, She Loves Dogs.

Does She Smoked? “No”

Does She Eat Non-VEG? “Yes”, She Eats and following the Non-Veg Diet.

Priya Fav. Actor Akshay

