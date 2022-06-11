Aditi Prabhudeva Age, Wiki, Height, Boyfriend, Family, Movies And More

Aditi Prabhudeva’s age Age: Aditi Prabhudeva’s occupation is Actress or Model 1. She was also a part of”Naaga Kannike” in 2017 “Naaga Kannike” serial in 2017. She also shared her photos in her Instagram. She has also been doing modeling. If you’re looking to learn the amount of her earnings as well as her Biography, Wiki, or are interested in knowing more about her professional career, Ethnicity must read the complete article.

Aditi Prabhudeva Biography (Profession, Early Life, Age)

Aditi Prabhudeva, an actress and model. She is age 28, [2years old years old as 2022. Her birthplace was in Davanagere, Karnataka, [33 India. She is currently living within Karnataka, India. Her faith is Hindu. She completed her education in her home town. She has been educated.

Aditi Prabhudeva Wiki/BIO, Profession, Marital Status, Age

Real Name Sudeepana Banakar Prabhudeva Nickname Aditi Profession Actress and Model Marital Status Unmarried Boyfriend Name Not Known Children Name Not Known Physical Status Age 28 Years (2022) Height (Approx.) 5 ‘ 6″ Weight (Approx.) 58 kg Eye Colour Brown Hair Colour Black Personal Information Date of Birth 13 January 1994 [4] Birth Place Davanagere, Karnataka, India Zodiac Sign Not Known Religion Hindu Nationality Indian School Name Not Known College Name BIET College, Davangere Qualifications Graduate Family Profile Father Name Prabhudeva Mother Name Not Known Siblings Not Known Career Source Of Income Acting Appeared In Movies and Serials Net Worth, Salary Not Known

Movies List [5]

Dhairyam

Ranganayaki Volume 1 : Virginity

Brahmachari

Bazaar

Operation Nakshatra

Sinnga

TV Serials

Gundyan Hendti

Naaga Kannike

Some Amazing Facts About Aditi Prabhudeva

Aditi Prabhudeva began her professional career in the field of actor. More followers follow her on the Instagram’s official Instagram account. Her photos are also posted via her Instagram.

Aditi Prabhudeva Age, Current Residence

Aditi is an infamous Indian model and actress. She is age 28 in 2022. Her birthplace was Davanagere, Karnataka, India. Presently, she is a resident of Karnataka, India. She is Hindu. Her social media pages have an enormous fan base with millions of fans.

Aditi Prabhudeva Family (Mother Name, Father Name, Siblings)

Aditi Prabhudeva is a well-known South Indian actress and model. Her father’s name is Prabhudeva and her mother’s name isn’t mentioned. Information about her sister is not known. If you have more information please read on.

Who is Aditi Prabhudeva?

Aditi is a well-known Indian model and actress. She is primarily involved in the Kannada industry of serial and film. Her career began as an actor. In 2016 she made her debut in acting with the character Kamali as Kamali in”Gundyan Shendti,” the “Gundyan Hendti” serial. In 2017 she made her film debut with “Dhairyam” [6″Dhairyam” [6.

Her next movies include Gajanana & Gang, Old Monk, Dilmaa, Champion, Tribble Riding, and other. For all fans, read this article and get all the details here.

Aditi Prabhudeva Relationship (Boyfriend, Husband)

Anyone who is die-hard admirers of Aditi Prabhudeva. All are avid readers of this article and learn more about her Love Story and affair, Boyfriend’s Name, and Husband’s Name in this article. According to the source of information, Aditi Prabhudeva’s current relationship status is not confirmed. Her boyfriend’s name isn’t well-known. Find Aditi Prabhudeva’s Age, Wiki, Bio in Hindi and Husband’s name here.

Favorite

Does She Drink Alcohol? “No”

Does She Love Dogs? “No”, She Loves Dogs.

Does She Smoked? “No”

Does She Eat Non-VEG? “No”, She Eats and adheres to The Non-Veg Diet.

Social Media Accounts

Instagram

Facebook

FAQ About Aditi Prabhudeva Age

Q.1 What is the lover of Aditi Prabhudeva?

Answer. Aditi’s boyfriend’s name isn’t known.

Q.2 Who was Aditi Prabhudeva?

ans. Aditi is a well-known model and actress.

Q.3 What is the Age of Aditi Prabhudeva?

Ans. Her age is 28 in 2022.

Q.4 Which is Aditi Prabhudeva’s father?

Ans. The name of her father is Prabhudeva.

Q.5 Is the correct name given to Aditi Prabhudeva’s mother?

The answer is yes. Her mother’s name is not well-known.