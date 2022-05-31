Akshara Reddy Wiki, Biography, Age, Profession, Lifestyle, Family, Boyfriend, Height And More

On this page, we will talk about Akshara Reddy who is well-known Indian Actress and Model. She is primarily within the Tamil film industry. Akshara was awarded the title of Miss Super Globe-World 2019 an international beauty contest where she was representing India. Social media accounts on her have a huge fan base with millions of fans. Let’s discuss Akshara Reddy’s Biography, Wiki, Wiki and Education, Family Movies, and Biography on this page.

Akshara Reddy Biography (Age, Birth Place, Profession)

Akshara is born in Tamil Nadu, India on 10 September 1988. She is 33 years old. young. She completed her studies through Tbilisi State University, Georgia. She is a well-known Indian model and actress. She is mostly within the Tamil film industry. Akshara has been awarded the title Miss Super Globe-World 2019 an international beauty contest where she was the representative of India. She began her career as an actress at a young age.

She is among the contestants in Bigg Boss Tamil Season 5 hosted by Kamal Haasan. She is among the contestants for an upcoming reality show called “Villa to Village”, that was telecast in the evening on Star Vijay TV. If you have additional information regarding Akshara Reddy’s Wiki age, birthplace, age, Current City, Boyfriend and More.

Who is Akshara Reddy? (Actress)

Akshara Reddy Wiki/BIO, Profession, Age

Real Name Shravya Sudhakar Nick Name Akshara Profession Model and Actress Marital Status Unmarried Boyfriend Name Not Known Physical Status Age Aged 33 Height (Approx.) In inches and feet 5 feet 10 inches Weight (Approx.) In Kilograms: 56kg Eye Colour Black Hair Colour Black Personal Information Date of Birth 10 September 1988 Birth Place Tamil Nadu, India Current City Chennai Zodiac sign Virgo Religion Hinduism Nationality Indian School Name Not Known College Name Tbilisi State University, Georgia Qualifications BSC Psychology Family Profile Father Name Sudhakar Reddy Mother Name Gowri Reddy Siblings Name Shravan Reddy Career Source Of Income Acting & Modeling Appeared In Theenda theenda(2006) film Net Worth, Salary INR 4 Crores

Akshara Reddy Wiki, Early Life

Akshara has participated in greater than 150 RAMP and fashion-related events, including the top designers and fashion choreographers across the South. If you’re interested in more details keep reading and check Akshara Reddy Wiki and the most recent photos, and Family information in this article. All fans should read this article and learn everything in this Page.

Akshara Reddy Family (Mother Name, Father Name, Siblings)

Akshara Reddy Relationship (Affair, Boyfriend)

According to the information available Akshara’s status as a relationship is not married. The name of her boyfriend has not been disclosed at the moment. Her life is kept private. If you are interested in discover her story of love, keep reading this article and find out all the details here.

Some amazing facts about Akshara Reddy

FAQ About Akshara Reddy Wiki

Q.1 Who is the Boyfriend of Akshara Reddy?

ans. As per information the name of Akshara’s actress’s boyfriend isn’t mentioned on this page.

Q.2 Who is Akshara Reddy?

Answer. Akshara is a well-known Indian Model and actress.

Q.3 What is the age of Akshara Reddy?

A. 33 years old.

Q.4 Why Akshara Reddy Is So Popular?

Ans. Akshara is famous for her work and acting.

Q.5 What Is The Name of Akshara Reddy Father?

Ans. According to the most recent news, her father’s surname is Sudhakar Reddy