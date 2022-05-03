It's Time To Think About Words

Alex Belfield Wiki, Biography, Age, Profession, Career, Networth, Wife & Facts

Alex Belfield Wiki:- The article below present all the details about the most adored British journalist, radio host and entertainer. Alex Belfield details just like his professional and early life. Also, Alex Belfield Wiki, Alex Belfield Biography, Alex Belfield Age, Alex Belfield Profession, and many more details you need to be aware of about his. So , if you’re looking to learn all of this information, check out this article till the bottom and you’ll be able to get your details quickly.

Alex Belfield Wiki

Alex Belfield was born on 14 January 1980 in Nottinghamshire, England, the United Kingdom is a British journalist, radio presenter and entertainer. The year 1997 was the month that Belfield was able to begin his professional career a part of the team that launched Radio 106. He joined Radio 106 in 1999. relocated into Nairobi, Kenya to present “Belfield at Breakfast at Breakfast’ on 98.4 Capital FM. In September 2001, he started the journey of a talk/personality host following his appointment to BBC Radio Leicester. After 18 months, Belfield was transferred his station to Mansfield 103.2 FM in January 2004 and is now the host of The Lunchtime Mega Call-in.

In the month of February 2001, he established the company of his own, Alex Belfield Productions, creating bespoke celebrity-themed programs that have been broadcast on more than 80 radio stations across the UK. Between 2004 between 2004 and 2010, he was a guest on radio stations like Mercia FM, Touch FM, BBC Bristol, BBC Radio Shropshire as well as BBC Hereford and Worcester.

Alex Belfield Wiki, Age, Profession, Career, Family, Height, Weight

Real Name Alex Belfield
Nickname Alex
Profession British radio journalist, radio presenter and entertainer
Famous For British radio journalist, radio presenter and entertainer
Instagram Click Here
Wife/Girlfriend Name Not Known
Physical Status
Age 41 Years
Height
  • In centimeters- 157 cm
  • In meters – 1.97 1 m
  • In Feet Inches-6.6″
Weight
  • In Kilograms- 75 kg
  • In Pounds- 130 lbs
Eye Colour Black
Hair Colour Black
Shoe Size 7 US
Personal Information
Date of Birth 14th January 1980
Birth Place Nottinghamshire, England, United Kingdom
Zodiac sign N/A
Nationality British
School Name Not Known
College Name Not Known
Qualifications Graduate
Family Profile
Father Name Not Known
Mother Name Not Known
Siblings N/A
Children Not Known
Career
Source Of Income British radio journalist, journalist and entertainer
Appeared In Not Known
Networth Income $1 Million – $5 Million
Followers Not Known
Total Views Not Known

