Amazon Series’s Hanna Season 2 Trailer Reveals and Announces Release Date

Hanna is an incredible season and thriller series that was an adaptation of the 2011 film with the same name. The first season released on 29 March 2019 on Amazon Prime Video. In the first season, 8 episodes were included. Everyone is interested to see where the story goes, and we are interested to know about it. The trailer is just a glimpse of the season. The Second season of Hanna will be available on Amazon Prime on 3 July.

Starring of Hanna Season 2

in the coming season, there could be new members such as Dermot Mulroney will join the hands as UTRAX overseer John Carmichael. Moreover, Mireille Enos will play the role of Marissa Wiegler, who is a CIA employer and the person who chases Hanna in season one.

Plotline for Hanna Season 2

According to Amazon synopsis, Now Hanna knows she is not only a young woman with unparalleled skill and training. The Utrax program has produced highly trained teenagers. Esme Creed miles praises the role of Hanna, and in the second season. Moreover, Mireille Enos will return as CIA operative Marissa Wiegler.

Trailer

Amazon Series ” Hanna Season 2″ teaser released. In the teaser, you can see Hannah is making her way through the UTRAX facility. In the last season, we saw that Hannah convinced Clara to leave with her, but her father Erik died in the process. Well, this is the footage of the new season in which you can watch Hannah go back and convince more trainees to defect.