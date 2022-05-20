Amir Wiki, (Choreographer) Biography, Age, Family, Girlfriend, Dance And More

Amir Wiki: This article is about Amir, also known as Amir, who is a dance choreographer and the founder of ADS Crew Ooty. His dance team won numerous awards, including the title of King Dance in Star Vijay TV’s Indian HipHop Dance Championship, Dance Vs Dance In Color Tamil, and many other titles.

Kamal Haasan hosted the popular TV show Bigg Boss Tamil Season 5 (2021). Amir participated in it. Amir was a wildcard contestant. You can find all details about Amir Wiki and Biography. All Fans, keep reading this article to learn all the details.

Who is the bigg boss Amir of?

Amir is a dance choreographer, and the founder of ADS Crew Ooty. Amir was born in Ooty Tamil Nadu, India. Kamal Haasan hosted the popular TV show Bigg Boss Tamil Season 5 (2021). Amir was a wildcard contestant.

His dance team won numerous awards, including the title of King Of Dance in Star Vijay TV and Indian HipHop Dance Championship. All fans, keep reading this article to learn more about Amir Wiki. Biography, Age and Early Life details are also available.

Amir Wiki: Age, Birth Place, Lifestyle

Amir is an Indian Dancer/Choreographer from Tamil Nadu. ADS Crew Ooty was founded by him. His dance team won numerous awards, including the title of King Dance in Star Vijay TV’s Indian HipHop Dance Championship, Dance Vs Dance In Color Tamil, and many other titles.

He was born in Ooty Tamil Nadu, India. This page does not mention his birth date and age. He now lives in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. He attended school in his hometown. Although his qualifications are not well-known, he is highly educated. His social media accounts boast a large fan base and millions of followers. Continue reading to learn more about Amir Wiki.

Wiki/BIO – Profession, Girlfriend

Real Name Amir Nickname ADS Amir, Bigg Boss Amir Profession Choreographer and dancer Marital Status Unmarried Name of Girlfriend Not known Physical Status Age 29 years old Height (Approx. In centimeters- 183 cm approx

In meters – 1.83m

In Feet Inches -6.0 Weight (Approx. In Kilograms-75kg

In Pounds- 175 lbs Eye Color Black Hair Colour Black Personal Information Date of birth 22 December 1992 Birthplace Ooty Tamil Nadu, India Current City Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India Zodiac sign Not known Nationality Indian Name of the School Not known Name of the College Not known Qualifications Not known Family Profile Father Name Not known Name of the Mother Not known Name of sibling Not known Career Source of Income Dancing Appeared in Not known Net Worth, Salary Not known

Biography of Amir (Profession, Early life)

Amir is a choreographer and founder at ADS Crew Ooty. His dance team won numerous awards, including the title of King Dance in Star Vijay TV’s Indian HipHop Dance Championship, Dance Vs Dance In Color Tamil, and many other titles. Kamal Haasan hosted the popular TV show Bigg Boss Tamil Season 5 (2021). Amir participated in it. Amir was a wildcard contestant. This page contains Amir Wiki’s Biography in Hindi and Girlfriend.

Amir Family (Mother and Father, Uncle and Siblings)

Amir is a dance choreographer who founded ADS Crew Ooty. His Mother’s and Father names are not listed. Information about his sibling is not available. Continue reading this article to find out more about Amir Wiki and Girlfriend, Affair.

Relationship with Amir (Girlfriend, Wife).

This article is for all die-hard Amir fans. It contains his Love Story, Affair, Girlfriend Name, and Wife Name. According to the information, Amir is single. This page does not mention his girlfriend’s name. We will soon update you.

Amazing Facts about Amir

Amir began his career as a dancer. He has more Instagram followers than the Official Account. Amir was a participant in “Bigg Boss Tamil Season 5” (2021), hosted by Kamal Haasan.

Favorite

Does He Drink Alcohol? “No”

Is He a Dog Lover? He loves dogs, but “no”

Is He a smoker? “No”

Is He a Non-Vegetarian? “No,” He Eats Non-Vegetarian Diet.

Social Media Accounts

Instagram

Facebook

FAQ about Amir Wiki

Q.1 What is the Girlfriend for Amir?

Soon Update

Q.2 What is Amir?

Ans. Amir, a dance choreographer, is the founder of ADS Crew Ooty.

Q.3 How old is an Amir?

Ans. He is 29 years old.

Q.4 Who is Amir’s father?

Ans. The name of his father is not listed.

Q.5 Who is Amir’s Mother and what is her name?

His mother’s surname is not listed.

Q.6 Has Amir Wed?

Ans. Ans.