Amrutha Pranay Wiki, Age- Know All About Second Marriage, Photos, Biography And More

Amrutha Pranay, against her family’s wishes, married a Dalit man. Her father Rao, a member of the Vysya community, had ordered Pranay’s murder in 2018. Amrutha, who was pregnant at that time, witnessed her husband Pranay’s death in Miryalguda. Rao was Amrutha’s father. He is a strong specialist from Miryalaguda Telangana.

Who’s Amrutha Pranay,

Amrutha Pranay, also known as Amrutha Varshini, is the daughter Tirunagari Maruthi Ro’s most powerful businessman. In Jan 2018, her father ordered the execution of Pranay’s death for inter-caste marriage. Their relationship was opposed by her family. Amrutha and Pranay married. He died shortly after visiting OBGyne. Facebook page “Justice For Pranay” started a trend. She is supported by many people.

Wiki/BIO

Real Name Amrutha Varshini Nickname Amrutha Pranay Profession Self-employed Famous For Her Parents Killed Her Husband Marriage Date January 2018, Caste Vaishya Name of Husband Pranay Husband Caste Dalit Marital Status Married Son N/A Physical Status Age 24 Height In centimeters- 167 cm

In meters – 1.67m

In Feet Inches-5’6″ Weight In Kilograms- 55 kg

In Pounds- 121 lbs Eye Color Black Hair Colour Light Brown Shoe Size 4 US Personal Information Date of birth 4 August 1997 Birthplace Nalgonga, Telangana, India Zodiac sign Leo Nationality Indian Name of the School Private School Name of the College Engineering Drop Out Qualifications – Family Profile Father Name Tirunagari Maruthi Rao Name of the Mother N/A Siblings N/A Career Source of Income N/A Appeared in N/A Net Worth, Salary N/A

Amrutha Pranay Education

Amrutha Education: She completed her school education at Nalgonda Private School, Telangana. Engineering Dropout also.

Amrutha Pranay Family, Father, Mother Name

Tirunagari Maruthi Ro is Amrutha’s father. He is a strong specialist from Miryalaguda Telangana. We do not yet have the details of her mother’s identity, but we will soon.

Incredible Facts about Amrutha Pranay’s Marriage

She is determined to get justice for her husband.

Amrutha created a Facebook page called “Justice For Pranay” that has more than 60,000 likes.

