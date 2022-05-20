It's Time To Think About Words

Amrutha Pranay Wiki, Age- Know All About Second Marriage, Photos, Biography And More

2

Amrutha Pranay, against her family’s wishes, married a Dalit man. Her father Rao, a member of the Vysya community, had ordered Pranay’s murder in 2018. Amrutha, who was pregnant at that time, witnessed her husband Pranay’s death in Miryalguda. Rao was Amrutha’s father. He is a strong specialist from Miryalaguda Telangana.

Amrutha and Pranay were married on the 30th of January 2018. They did not have permission from their families. Her father had killed her husband in 2008, so Amrutha was not allowed to marry Pranay.

Who’s Amrutha Pranay,

Amrutha Pranay, also known as Amrutha Varshini, is the daughter Tirunagari Maruthi Ro’s most powerful businessman. In Jan 2018, her father ordered the execution of Pranay’s death for inter-caste marriage. Their relationship was opposed by her family. Amrutha and Pranay married. He died shortly after visiting OBGyne. Facebook page “Justice For Pranay” started a trend. She is supported by many people.

Amrutha Pranay, Second Marriage

Amrutha was born in Nalgonda Telangana on the 4th of August 1997. Amrutha Varshini is now 24 years old. Amrutha’s father was Rao. He is a strong specialist from Miryalaguda Telangana. We do not yet have the details of her mother’s identity. We will soon update. She is the only child of her parents. Amrutha is married to Perumalla Pranay. Her husband is from a Dalit family. They were married without their parents knowing. She was 21 years old when her husband died and she was also pregnant.

Wiki/BIO

Real Name Amrutha Varshini
Nickname Amrutha Pranay
Profession Self-employed
Famous For Her Parents Killed Her Husband
Marriage Date January 2018,
Caste Vaishya
Name of Husband Pranay
Husband Caste Dalit
Marital Status Married
Son N/A
Physical Status
Age 24
Height
  • In centimeters- 167 cm
  • In meters – 1.67m
  • In Feet Inches-5’6″
Weight
  • In Kilograms- 55 kg
  • In Pounds- 121 lbs
Eye Color Black
Hair Colour Light Brown
Shoe Size 4 US
Personal Information
Date of birth 4 August 1997
Birthplace Nalgonga, Telangana, India
Zodiac sign Leo
Nationality Indian
Name of the School Private School
Name of the College Engineering Drop Out
Qualifications
Family Profile
Father Name Tirunagari Maruthi Rao
Name of the Mother N/A
Siblings N/A
Career
Source of Income N/A
Appeared in N/A
Net Worth, Salary N/A

Amruthapranay Biography Wiki

Amrutha Pranay Second Wedding, Husband Name

Amrutha Pranay Education

Amrutha Education: She completed her school education at Nalgonda Private School, Telangana. Engineering Dropout also.

Amrutha Pranay Family, Father, Mother Name

Tirunagari Maruthi Ro is Amrutha’s father. He is a strong specialist from Miryalaguda Telangana. We do not yet have the details of her mother’s identity, but we will soon.

Incredible Facts about Amrutha Pranay’s Marriage

Amrutha and Pranay were married on the 30th of January 2018. They did not have permission from their families. Her father had killed her husband in 2008, so Amrutha was unable to get married.

Amrutha’s father was Rao. He is a strong specialist from Miryalaguda Telangana.

She is determined to get justice for her husband.

Amrutha created a Facebook page called “Justice For Pranay” that has more than 60,000 likes.

