Ananya Wiki (30 Weds 21), Biography, Age, Profession, Lifestyle, Family, Boyfriend, Height And More

Who is Ananya? [Actress]

Ananya Family (Father Name, Mother Name)

30 Weds 21, she featured in the series Maa Varalakshmi Vratam to be broadcast in the channel Star Maa. She was featured in a variety of web-based shows like Brother and Sister Tales, Mana Bathukamma Flatmates Each Roommate Every Time Jaathi Rathnalu Ammailu Aithey? and Things. Batch Of 2020 Graduates Go Through Part 1 and Part 2, Adhentogaani Unnapatugaa, 30 Weds 21 and many more.

Real Name Ananya Nickname Ananya Profession Actress and Series Artist Marital Status Unmarried Boyfriend/Husband Name Not Known Physical Status Age 20 Years (2021) Height (Approx.) Not Known Weight (Approx.) Not Known Measurement (Approx) Not Known Eye Color Not Known Hair Color Not Known Personal Information Date of Birth 7 May 2001 Birth Place Hyderabad, Telangana, India Current City Hyderabad Zodiac sign Not Known Religion Hindu Nationality Indian School Name Vivekananda Residential School, Karimnagar College Name VIT Chennai Qualifications Not Known Family Status Father Name Not Known Mother Name Not Known Sibling Name Not Known Career Source Of Income Acting Appeared In Not Known Net Worth, Salary Not Known

Based on Social Media reports, her marital status is unmarried. The name of her boyfriend isn’t public. Her life is kept private. We will be updating soon with every detail about her. If you want to know more information follow this article and get to know Ananya Wiki Age family Boyfriend, Husband, Height, and other information are listed below.

She is 20 years old. young and her height as well as weight are not known. The measurements of her body are not available. People who are aware of Ananya’s age and family Size, Height, Weight Lifestyle , etc. All candidates have had read about, and we have her Wiki, as well as her Movies information on her page.

TV Serials

Brother and Sister Tales

Mana Bathukamma

Flatmates Every Roommate Ever

Jaathi Rathnalu Ammailu Aithey?

Things Batch Of 2020 Graduates Go Through Part 1 & Part 2

Adhentogaani Unnapatugaa

30 Weds 21

Ananya estimate of net worth isn’t available.

