Anchor Pratyusha Wiki, Bio, Age, Height, Husband, Career, Networth And Facts

Celebrity
By Erika Noise
Anchor Pratyusha Wiki, Bio, Age, Height, Husband, Career, Networth And Facts
Anchor Pratyusha Wiki: You we all know it, Anchor is among the world’s most well-known anchor and news presenter. Anchor and has thousands of followers on her social media profiles. On this site, we provide details about her private life as well as her health information, just like her family, biography, Wikipedia, Husband/Boyfriend’s name as well as net worth earnings as well as other details you’d like to be aware of.

Anchor Pratyusha Wiki, Age, Height, Weight, Family, Husband

Real Name Anchor Pratyusha
Nickname Anchor
Profession News Presenter & Anchor
Famous For News Presenter & Anchor
Instagram Go Below
Husband/Boyfriend Name Rama Krishna
Physical Status
Age 36 Years Old
Height
  • In centimeters- 170 cm
  • In meters, 1.70 M
  • In Feet Inches-5.9
Weight
  • In Kilograms- 58 kg
  • In Pounds- 128 lbs
Eye Colour Black
Hair Colour Black
Shoe Size 7 US
Personal Information
Date of Birth 15th March 1985
Birth Place Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, India
Nationality Indian
School Name Local School
College Name Not Known
Qualifications Graduate
Family Profile
Father Name Not Known
Mother Name Not Known
Siblings [Sister] Not Known
Children Name [Daughter] Rishitha and Riya
Career
Income Source News Presenter & Anchor
Appear In News Presenter & Anchor
Net Worth, Salary Not Known

Anchor Pratyusha Wiki/Wikipedia

Anchor Pratyusha Instagram/Twitter/Wikipedia Profiles

Anchor’s Instagram Click Here
Anchor’s Twitter Click Here
Wikipedia Not Available
