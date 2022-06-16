Anchor Pratyusha Wiki, Bio, Age, Height, Husband, Career, Networth And Facts

Anchor Pratyusha Wiki: You we all know it, Anchor is among the world’s most well-known anchor and news presenter. Anchor and has thousands of followers on her social media profiles. On this site, we provide details about her private life as well as her health information, just like her family, biography, Wikipedia, Husband/Boyfriend’s name as well as net worth earnings as well as other details you’d like to be aware of.
Anchor Pratyusha Wiki, Age, Height, Weight, Family, Husband
|Real Name
|Anchor Pratyusha
|Nickname
|Anchor
|Profession
|News Presenter & Anchor
|Famous For
|News Presenter & Anchor
|Go Below
|Husband/Boyfriend Name
|Rama Krishna
|Physical Status
|Age
|36 Years Old
|Height
|
|Weight
|
|Eye Colour
|Black
|Hair Colour
|Black
|Shoe Size
|7 US
|Personal Information
|Date of Birth
|15th March 1985
|Birth Place
|Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, India
|Nationality
|Indian
|School Name
|Local School
|College Name
|Not Known
|Qualifications
|Graduate
|Family Profile
|Father Name
|Not Known
|Mother Name
|Not Known
|Siblings [Sister]
|Not Known
|Children Name [Daughter]
|Rishitha and Riya
|Career
|Income Source
|News Presenter & Anchor
|Appear In
|News Presenter & Anchor
|Net Worth, Salary
|Not Known
Anchor Pratyusha Wiki/Wikipedia
TV9 Anchor Pratyusha Penmetsa was born the 15th of March, 1985. She was born in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, India. She is a news presenter and Anchor for TV9. She also has a job in the Telugu Television Industry. She has completed her education at the local college and school in Visakhapatnam, India. The name of her husband is Rama Krishna and she has two daughters named Rishitha and Riya. In 2007, after she graduated from college and began her professional career, she by joining TV9 Channel and for the last 14 years she was employed by TV 9 as a Newsreader.
Anchor Pratyusha Wiki
Anchor Pratyusha Profession & Networth Income
- In her profession, she is an anchor and news presenter on TV9.
- Her Networth Income is Not Known.
Anchor Pratyusha Instagram/Twitter/Wikipedia Profiles
|Anchor’s Instagram
|Click Here
|Anchor’s Twitter
|Click Here
|Wikipedia
|Not Available
