Biography, Net Worth, Age, And Boyfriend Of Anfisa Nava

Anfisa Nava, a Russian model, was born in Moscow and grew up in the capital of Russia. Her family’s identity is unclear because she has kept them out of the public eye. In spite of the fact that she was born in Russia, she relocated to the United States in order to be closer to Jorge

Nava, her current lover. After a long period of dating, they tied the knot in 2017. The best part is that they held a small wedding with only a few guests, which was presumably owing to their financial situation.

Anfisa Nava’s Background And Notable Achievements

Model Anfisa Nava is a well-known YouTube star with over 300,000 subscribers.

When she married Jorge Nava, she was in a relationship with him.

She wanted to divorce her husband since he was addicted to drugs. Due to drug-related concerns, her husband spent more than two years in prison.

By calling Anfisa a “Gold Digger,” Jorge’s sister put the burden on Anfisa. That she married Jorge and used his money to improve her acting career is what she said..

After appearing on TLC’s 90 Day Fiance, Anfisa Nava became a household name. She became more well-known as a result of a fascinating backstory involving her former fiancé. After the episode, Anfisa took advantage of her fame in the media to launch her modelling career.

In addition, she’s doing rather well as a personal trainer.

Anfisa Nava Age

Despite her elderly love relationship, Anfisa Nava is fairly young and is just 26 years old as of 2021. She celebrates her birthday on September 4 along with her friends and family. Because she was born on September 4, 1995, her solar sign is Virgo.

The following information pertains to both of these individuals:

Anfisa Nava, who is 5 feet 9 inches tall, is extremely tall for her height. She weighs just 55 kg, which isn’t much. Biceps and abs may be seen on Anfisa’s body.

When she’s not working as a personal trainer, she works out. When it comes to food, Nava is extremely conscientious and avoids all fast food. Her Instagram postings and stories are where she reveals her food and exercise regiments to the world.

Salary And Earnings Of Anfisa Nava

Nava’s net worth was $1 million in 2021. Modeling is her sole means of generating a living. Her modeling work contributes to her net worth.

Early Life And Education Background

Anfisa Nava seems to be a private person as she has not made any information relating to her private life public yet. We don’t know any facts regarding her family background including the identity of her parents and her siblings.

The only fact we know about her early life is that she is originally from Moscow, Russia where she was brought up. Similarly, she has also not published her academic qualifications on the internet to date. She surely might have completed high school before commencing her career on television.

Career As A Social Media Personality

Anfisa Nava originally came into the spotlight after her presence on the TLC reality show, 90 days fiance. On the show, she appeared along with her then-boyfriend, Jorge Nava. The pair had to work on their love and had to be married before her VISA expired.

Her appearance on the show earned thousands of followers all around the world and made her a social media personality. She currently has more than 795 thousand followers on Instagram and her YouTube account has attracted more than 438 thousand subscribers.

As Anfisa is a certified personal trainer, her social media account is full of posts linked to recommendations on maintaining a decent body figure including the essential diet and training regimens. She has also had a great career as a fitness model because to her lovely body form.

Current Relationship Status

The two have been posting images of themselves together since February 2020, when Anfisa Nava began dating Leo Assaf. Jorge Nava was her husband before to their relationship. Then-husband Anfisa claimed he was only attracted to her based on her looks, and Jorge also accused her of being a gold digger.

However, Jorge’s arrest for marijuana possession ended their marriage prematurely. Afsina Nava appears to be content with her new relationship for the time being.

Anfisa Nava is one of the most memorable characters in the Fiance series, and she’s not the only one. It was in 2016 while Anfisa was dating Jorge Nava that she made her 90 Day debut. It was soon apparent that she and Jorge were doomed when she moved to the United States from Russia to pursue their love to the next level.

The time Jorge spent in prison had a greater impact on their relationship, and it became evident before he was freed that the two of them were not going to try to work things out. Fans of Anfisa aren’t ready to let her go just yet, even if her time on 90 Day is done. Â Here are ten surprising facts about Anfisa Nava that you probably didn’t know.

Her Alcohol Consumption Is Non-existent

Anfisa has no interest in alcohol or smoking. She has never smoked a cigarette and has only ever had a drink on New Year’s Eve. She celebrates the Russian custom of making a wish on a piece of paper, burning it, and then drinking the ashes of the wish in a glass of champagne each year.

She’s In A New Relationship

Anfisa’s relationship with Jorge may be finished, but that doesn’t mean she’s living a single life. In April of 2020, she disclosed that she was dating someone else. Her new boyfriend, Leo Assaf, seems to be a terrific match for her and they appear to be a very happy pair.