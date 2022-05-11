It's Time To Think About Words

Angela Epstein Wiki, Bio, Age, Height, Husband, Profession, Career, Networth And More

Celebrity
By Erika Noise
Angela Epstein Instagram
1

You are aware of the fact that Angela is the top well-known British Journalist and Broadcaster, and there are a lot of fans she has on her social media profiles. This blog will share the details of her personal life and information about her care, just like her family, biography, Wikipedia, Husband/Boyfriend’s name net worth, and any other information you’re looking for.

Angela Epstein Wiki, Age, Height, Weight, Family, Husband

Real Name Angela Epstein
Nickname Angela
Profession Journalist and Broadcaster
Famous For Journalist and Broadcaster
Instagram Go Below
Husband/Boyfriend Name Martin Epstein
Physical Status
Age 43 Years Old
Height
  • In centimeters- 163 cm
  • In meters, 1.63 M
  • In Feet Inches-5.5
Weight
  • In Kilograms- 58 kg
  • In Pounds- 118 lbs
Eye Colour Black
Hair Colour Brown
Shoe Size 6 US
Personal Information
Date of Birth 15th July 1978
Birth Place Manchester
Nationality British
School Name Not Known
College Name Manchester University
Qualifications Graduate
Family Profile
Father Name Not Known
Mother Name Not Known
Siblings [Sister] Not Known
Children Name 4
Career
Income Source Journalist and Broadcaster
Appear In Journalist and Broadcaster
Net Worth, Salary Not Known

Angela Epstein Wiki/Wikipedia

Angela Epstein was born on 15 July , 1978, in Manchester. As a professional, she is a seasoned broadcaster and journalist who has been in the media for over 25 years. Angela has completed her studies at Manchester University. She started her career in regional and local newspapers. The name of her husband is Martin Epstein and they have four children.

As a freelance journalist for print Her work has appeared on The Daily Telegraph, Daily Express as well as The Mirror. She has been employed by the BBC since the year 2008, and has been has contributed to television shows such as BBC Breakfast, This Morning, The Big Question, Sunday Morning Live, The Jeremy Vine Show, Radio 4, and BBC Five Live.

Angela Epstein Personal Life & Career

  • Angela Epstein was born in 1978 in Manchester.
  • As a professional She is a seasoned reporter and broadcaster.
  • Angela is completing her studies at Manchester University.
  • She started her career working in regional and local newspapers.
  • His name is Martin Epstein.

Angela Epstein Husband/Boyfriend & Family

Angela Husband/Boyfriend Name Martin Epstein
Angela Father’s Name Not Known
Angela Mother’s Name Not Known

Angela Epstein Biography

Angela Epstein Profession & Networth Income

  • In her profession, she is an editor and broadcaster.
  • Her Networth Income is Not Known

Angela Epstein Instagram/Twitter/Wikipedia Profiles

