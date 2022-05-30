Anikriti Chauhan Biography, Wiki, Age, Profession, Boyfriend, Movie And More

It's Time To Think About Words

Celebrity
Anikriti Chauhan Biography:- Anikriti Chauhan was born in 2000 in Raipur, Chhattisgarh. It is her most renowned Chhattisgarh movie actress . She was also awarded the award for Best Debut Actress for the Aaye Ham Barati film.

Anikriti Chauhan was born the year 2000 at Raipur, Chhattisgarh and now she’s twenty years old. The name of her father is Anil Singh Chauhan, and her mother’s name is Anisha Chauhan. As a professional her name is the top well-known film actress , and received the best debut actress award in the Aaye Hum Barati film. She began her career in the year 2016 by appearing in The production Prem Suman. She completed her studies at the local college and school located in Chhattisgarh, India.

Real Name Anikriti Chauhan
Nickname Ani
Profession Actress
Famous Role Aaye Hum Barati Movie
Instagram Click Here
Boyfriend Name Not Known
Physical Status
Age 20 Years Old
Height
  • In centimeters- 167 cm
  • In meters1.67 m 1.67 M
  • In Feet Inches-5’6″
Weight
  • In Kilograms- 55 kg
  • In Pounds- 121 lbs
Eye Colour Black
Hair Colour Black
Shoe Size 4 US
Personal Information
Date of Birth 2000
Birth Place Chhattisgarh, India
Zodiac sign Cancer
Nationality Indian
School Name Not Known
College Name Not Known
Qualifications Graduate
Family Profile
Father Name Anil Singh Chauhan
Mother Name Anisha Chauhan
Siblings Not Known
Career
Source Of Income Acting
Appeared In Aaye Ham Barati Movie
Net Worth, Salary Not Known

Anikriti Chauhan Profession

She is the most renowned Chollywood film actress. She begins her career with The film Prem Suman in 2016.

Anikriti Chauhan Family/Boyfriend Name

Anikriti Chauhan Father’s Name Anil Singh Chauhan
Anikriti Chauhan Mother’s Name Anisha Chauhan
Anikriti Chauhan Boyfriend Name Not Known

Anikriti Chauhan Movies & TV Shows

  • I am in love with you,
  • Prem Suman.
  • Hans Jhan Pagali Fans Jabe
  • 36garh ke gorgeous
  • Main diya tain mor bati
  • Tain Mor Love Story
  • Le chal nadiya ke par
  • Tai Mor Love Story
  • Iskq Ma Risk

Anikriti Chauhan Profiles Instagram Facebook

Anikriti Chauhan Instagram Account Click Here
Anikriti Chauhan Facebook Account Click Here

 

