Anikriti Chauhan Biography, Wiki, Age, Profession, Boyfriend, Movie And More

Anikriti Chauhan Biography:- Anikriti Chauhan was born in 2000 in Raipur, Chhattisgarh. It is her most renowned Chhattisgarh movie actress . She was also awarded the award for Best Debut Actress for the Aaye Ham Barati film. This blog will provide all information regarding Anikriti Chauhan similar to Anikriti Chauhan’s Biography Anikriti Chauhan’s Wiki Anikriti Chauhan’s Age, Anikriti Chauhan Profession, Anikriti Chauhan Boyfriend Name and many more information that you’d like to know.
Anikriti Chauhan Biography
Anikriti Chauhan was born the year 2000 at Raipur, Chhattisgarh and now she’s twenty years old. The name of her father is Anil Singh Chauhan, and her mother’s name is Anisha Chauhan. As a professional her name is the top well-known film actress , and received the best debut actress award in the Aaye Hum Barati film. She began her career in the year 2016 by appearing in The production Prem Suman. She completed her studies at the local college and school located in Chhattisgarh, India.
Anikriti Chauhan Biography, Age, Profession, Height, Weight
|Real Name
|Anikriti Chauhan
|Nickname
|Ani
|Profession
|Actress
|Famous Role
|Aaye Hum Barati Movie
|Click Here
|Boyfriend Name
|Not Known
|Physical Status
|Age
|20 Years Old
|Height
|
|Weight
|
|Eye Colour
|Black
|Hair Colour
|Black
|Shoe Size
|4 US
|Personal Information
|Date of Birth
|2000
|Birth Place
|Chhattisgarh, India
|Zodiac sign
|Cancer
|Nationality
|Indian
|School Name
|Not Known
|College Name
|Not Known
|Qualifications
|Graduate
|Family Profile
|Father Name
|Anil Singh Chauhan
|Mother Name
|Anisha Chauhan
|Siblings
|Not Known
|Career
|Source Of Income
|Acting
|Appeared In
|Aaye Ham Barati Movie
|Net Worth, Salary
|Not Known
Anikriti Chauhan Wikipedia, Wiki
The place of birth for Anikriti Chauhan was Chhattisgarh, India in 2000 and she’s now twenty years old. As a professional Anikriti Chauhan is the world’s most sought-after film actress, and received the top debut actress award in the Aaye Hum Barati film. She began her career in 2016 with The movie Prem Suman. She is a graduate of the local college and school located in Chhattisgarh, India.
Anikriti Chauhan Profession
She is the most renowned Chollywood film actress. She begins her career with The film Prem Suman in 2016.
Anikriti Chauhan Family/Boyfriend Name
|Anikriti Chauhan Father’s Name
|Anil Singh Chauhan
|Anikriti Chauhan Mother’s Name
|Anisha Chauhan
|Anikriti Chauhan Boyfriend Name
|Not Known
Anikriti Chauhan Movies & TV Shows
- I am in love with you,
- Prem Suman.
- Hans Jhan Pagali Fans Jabe
- 36garh ke gorgeous
- Main diya tain mor bati
- Tain Mor Love Story
- Le chal nadiya ke par
- Tai Mor Love Story
- Iskq Ma Risk
Anikriti Chauhan Profiles Instagram Facebook
|Anikriti Chauhan Instagram Account
|Click Here
|Anikriti Chauhan Facebook Account
|Click Here
Comments are closed, but trackbacks and pingbacks are open.