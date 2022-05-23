Anirudh Ravichander Wife – Biography, Wiki, Age, Career, Profession, Family And More

Anirudh Ravichander’s Wife Wiki Anirudh Ravichander Wiki We discuss about Anirudh Ravichander who is a well-known Music Director, Composer, and Singer, and Composer. Born on October 16, the year 1990. He was born in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India. Recently, he was tied to Keerthy Suresh, who is well-known Tamil actress. On this site, we share every detail regarding his education and career , just like Anirudh Ravichander’s Wiki for his wife. Anirudh Ravichander’s Biography Age, Profession, Career, Networth, Family, and more. All information can be found on this blog.

Anirudh Ravichander Wife – Wiki, Biodata, Career, Lifestyle

Anirudh Ravichander is often referred to as Anirudh. Born on October 16, 1990, at Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India. He attended school through Padma Seshadri Bala Bhavan, K.K.Nagar, Chennai. He also graduated of Loyola College, Chennai; Soundtech Media Institute of Audio Technology, Chennai.

He got a Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com), Course in Sound Engineering Degree. The name of his wife is Keerthy Suresh. The name of his father is Ravi Raghavendra (Actor) and his mother’s name is Lakshmi (Dancer).

Anirudh Ravichander Biography – Wiki, Age, Family, Height, Weight

Real Name Anirudh Ravichander Nickname Anirudh Profession Music Director, Composer, Singer Famous For Not Known Instagram Click Here Wife Name Keerthy Suresh Physical Status Age 30 Years Height In centimeters- 175 cm

In meters – 1.75 M

In Feet Inches-5’9″ Weight In Kilograms- 62 kg

In Pounds- 137 lbs Eye Colour Brown Hair Colour Black Shoe Size 7 US Personal Information Date of Birth 16 October 1990 Birth Place Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India Zodiac sign Libra Nationality Indian School Name Padma Seshadri Bala Bhavan, K.K.Nagar, Chennai College Name Loyola College, Chennai; Soundtech Media Institute of Audio Technology, Chennai Qualifications Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com), Course in Sound Engineering Family Profile Father Name Ravi Raghavendra (Actor) Mother Name Lakshmi (Dancer) Siblings Sister Vaishnavi Career Source Of Income Singing Appeared In – Net Worth, Salary N/A Body Measurements Chest: 38 Inches

Waist: 29 Inches

Biceps: 10 Inches

Anirudh Ravichander Biography – Profession, Biodata, Marriage Date, Family

South Indian actress Keerthy Suresh is in the middle of a debate about her relationship with love these days. There is a report that Keerthy could soon be getting wed to the music producer Anirudh Ravichander. According to reports in the media that the couple could begin their new relationship this year. Anirudh is a well-known Music Composer, Director, and Singer. At the moment, he’s 30 years old in 2020. His hometown and birthplace is Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India.

A few undiscovered details about the Anirudh Ravichander family.

Does Anirudh Ravichander smoke ? : No

Is Anirudh Ravichander drinking alcohol ? : No

His father’s name is Ravi Raghavendra and his father is a well-known Tamil actor.

The name of his uncle is the superstar Rajinikanth.

He started writing music when he was 10 years old.

He first made an appearance in the age group of 21 on the screen in 3 Tamil film as a composer.

Anirudh is also inspired By A. R. Rahman.

In his school days He was involved in the production of a reality show based upon the songs Ooh La La. part of an Carnatic group called Zinx.

He took piano lessons from Trinity College of Music, London.

In his time at college He was also a part of a rock group known as Circuit.

The year 2011 saw his hit song”What’s the Story” by This Kolaveri Di was the most successful chartbuster of all time.

He is a vegetarian who is straight.

He was awarded the Vijay Award for Best Find of the Year in recognition of his work on the movie 3 (2011) 2013.

Anirudh Ravichander Profile

Instagram

Twitter

Facebook