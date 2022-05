Ankita Jain UPSC Rank 3 [IAS] Wiki, Biography, Age, Marks, Family And More

Ankita Jain UPSC rank 3 Biography:- We all know Ankita is the top performer in 2020 UPSC examination. She also has too many followers on her social media profiles. This blog will provide information about her personal life as well as Her care details, such as Her family, biography, Wiki, Wife/Girlfriend, net worth, and any other details you may need.

Ankita Jin UPSC Rank 3 2020

Union Public Service Commission released the final results of CSE Main 2020. Ankita Jain (the daughter-in-law) of Taj city Agra has been awarded the third rank in the CSE Main 2020 results. Ankita Jain, Agra’s daughter in law, is a resident at Defense Estate Gwalior Road. She is Dr. Rakesh Tyagi’s daughter-in-law and Dr. Savita Tiagi’s daughter-in-law, both a Jain Agra medical couple.

Ankita Jain currently works in Audit and Accounts Services Mumbai. Her husband is an IPS in Maharashtra. Ankita Jain married IPS Abhinav Tiagi, who hails form Agra, two months ago.

Ankita Jayin UPSC Rank 3, Biography, Age. Height. Weight. Family. Wife

Real Name Ankita Jain UPSC rank 3 Nickname Ankita Profession IAS Famous For UPSC Rank 3 2020 Instagram Get Below Name of Husband/Boyfriend IPS Abhinav Tyagi Physical Status Age 28 years old Height In centimeters- 155 cm

In meters – 1.55m

In Feet IncShes – 5.5 Weight In Kilograms- 60 kg

In Pounds- 119 lbs Eye Color Black Hair Colour Black Size of your Shoe 6 US Personal Information Date of birth 1993 Place of Birth Agra, India Nationality Indian Name of the School Not known Name of the College Delhi Technological University Qualifications Graduate Family Profile Father Name Dr. Rakesh Tiagi Name of the Mother Dr. Savita Tyagi Siblings [Sister] Vaishali Jain [UPSC 21st Rank 2020] Children Name Not known Career Source of Income Government Servant Look In As an IAS Officer Net Worth, Salary Not known

Ankita Jay UPSC Rank 3 Biography/Wikipedia

Ankita Jain was conceived in Agra, India. She is now 28 years old. She is the UPSC topper rank 3 for the 2020 exam. Her younger sister was also 21st in the UPSC examination 2020. She finishes her education at Delhi Technological University. Her father’s name was Dr. Rakesh Tyagi, and her mother’s is Dr. Savita Tiagi. Her husband’s name was IPS Abhinav Tyagi.

Ankita Jay UPSC Rank 3 Personal and Career

Ankita Jain was a native of Agra, India.

She is now 28 years old.

She is the UPSC topper rank 3 for the 2020 exam by profession.

Her father’s name was Dr. Rakesh Tyagi, and her mother’s is Dr. Savita Tiagi.

Her husband’s name was IPS Abhinav Tyagi.

Ankita Jayin UPSC Rank 3 Wife/Girlfriend and Family

Ankita Husband/Boyfriend Nom IPS Abhinav Tyagi Ankita’s Father’s Name Dr. Rakesh Tiagi Ankita’s Mother’s Name Dr. Savita Tyagi

Ankita Jay UPSC Rank 3 Biography/Wiki

Ankita Jain was conceived in Agra, India. She is now 28 years old. She is the UPSC topper rank 3 for the 2020 exam. Her younger sister was also 21st in the UPSC examination 2020. She finishes her education at Delhi Technological University. Her father’s name was Dr. Rakesh Tyagi, and her mother was Dr. Savita Tiagi. Her husband’s name was IPS Abhinav Tyagi.

Ankita UPSC rank 3 Profession and Networth Income

She is an Indian IAS Officer by profession

Her net worth income is not known.

Ankita UPSC Rank 3 Instagram/Twitter/Wikipedia

Ankita Instagram

Ankita Tweet

FAQ about Ankita

Q.1 What Is Ankita?

Ans. Ankita was an Indian Woman who placed 3rd in the UPSC Examination2020.

Q.2 Who is Ankita’s Husband?

Ans. Her Husband’s name is IPS Abhinav Tyagi.

Q. What’s the Name of Ankita Boyfriend?”

Ans. Her Boyfriend’s name is IPS Abhinav Tyagi.