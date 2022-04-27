It's Time To Think About Words

Ansha Afridi Biography, Wiki, Age, Father, Husband, Birthday, Family, Photos And More

Celebrity
By Erika Noise
Ansha Afridi Biography, Wiki, Age, Father, Husband, Birthday, Family, Photos And More
0

In this article, we will be discussing Ansha Afridi, who is the daughter of popular Pakistan professional cricketer as well as bowler Shahid Afridi. There is a buzz on social mediasites, that Shahid Afridi’s oldest daughter Aqsa Afridi will be become engaged to Pakistani speedster Shaheen Shah Afridi. According to the reports Shaheen’s family member made an offer to bribe Afridi family, and they accepted the offer. In this article, we have read Ansha Afridi’s biography Wiki, Age, Father He was a Husband, Father Birthday photos, Family, and more.

Who is Ansha Afridi?

Ansha is the child of Shahid Afridi, who is famous for his time as a as a former Pakistan Cricket Team All-Rounder. Shahid Afridi is known as his father for his large shots as well as the speedy bowling too. Ansha is a member of her extended family living in Pakistan and she is extremely famous in Pakistan. This blog is a compilation of information. we brought together all the information on Ansha. Please check out our blog for more details.

Ansha Afridi Biography, Wiki

Shahid Afridi has five daughters Ansha is one of her daughters. Her older cousin’s name was Aqsa Afridi. She has millions of fans in Pakistan. In Pak the people knew her as the Shahid Afridi daughter. The name of her mother is Afsana Afridi. She completed her education from her home state, and completed her degree in Pakistan.

Ansha Afridi Wiki, Husband, Family, Birthday, Biography

Real Name Ansha Afridi
Nickname Ansha
Profession Don’t Known
Famous For Daughter of Shahid Afridi
Instagram Click Here
Husband Name N/A
Physical Status
Age _ Years
Height
  • In centimeters- 167 cm
  • In metersIn meters 1.67 1 m
  • In Feet Inches-5’6″
Weight
  • In Kilograms- 55 kg
  • In Pounds- 121 lbs
Eye Colour Brown
Hair Colour Black
Shoe Size 4 US
Personal Information
Date of Birth Not Known
Birth Place Pakistan
Zodiac sign Scorpio
Nationality Pakistanni
School Name St. Kabir Public School
University Name Pirvate College
Qualifications Graduate
Family Profile
Father Name Shahid Afridi
Mother Name Not Known
Siblings Four Sisters
Career
Source Of Income Not Known
Appeared In Not Known
Net Worth, Salary  

Ansha Afridi Sister Aqsa Afridi

Today, news broke on social mediaplatforms, where Shahid Afridi’s daughter Aqsa Afridi will be getting be engaged to Pakistani athlete Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Ansha Afridi Husband Name

The name of her husband isn’t up to date, however we will are preparing to update the information on the blog. Please keep in touch to arealnews.com.

Ansha Afridi Family (Mother, Father Name)

Ansha’s mother’s name has not been changed yet, but Her father’s name was Shahid Afridi.

Some Amazing Facts About Ansha Afridi

  • Does She Drink Alcohol? “No,”
  • Does She Love Dogs? “Yes”, She Loves Dogs.
  • Does She Smoked? “No”
  • Does She Eat Non-VEG? “Yes” She eats and follows The Non-Veg Diet.
  • Ansha fav. Actor Akshay Kumar

Social Media Profile

Instagram

Facebook

Twitter

Erika Noise

Founder of AskKissy.com: I like to write about self-improvement and achieving excellence, and believe that it is these qualities that ultimately make people successful in life.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed, but trackbacks and pingbacks are open.