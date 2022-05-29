Anu George IAS Biography, Wiki, Age, Husband, Latest News, Family And Career

Today, we will be discussing Anu George’s Biography. Anu George is an 2003 UPSC topper from Tamilnadu. She was born and brought in Tamilnadu. As she was in the 12th standard , she was preparing for UPSC examinations and, later on in 2003, she passed her UPSC CSE 2003 exam and got the highest score in the IAS exam. She cleared an UPSC examination at 27. The article below will cover the subject. we’re will discuss Anu George, IAS on Wikipedia and Marksheet. Husband, Marksheet Biography, Salary, Book family, Rank and Education.

Anu George's IAS marksheet is provided below. she scored the AIR highest score in the IAS exam. She is currently based in Tamilnadu. She is Currently Kerala Industries Commissioner.

Anu George works as the IAS official from Tamilnadu She graduate degree from Hometown.

Anu George is a well-known IAS agent from Tamilnadu. She is Approx 45 Year Old. Currently, she is Kerala Industries Commissioner. She completed her education from her home town.

Real Name Smt. Anu George Nickname Anu George Profession IAS Famous For UPSC 2003 Instagram Click Here Husband Name Not Known Marital Status Married Physical Status Age Approx 45 Years Height In centimeters- 167 cm

In meters, 1.67 1 m

In Feet Inches-5’6″ Weight In Kilograms- 55 kg

In Pounds- 121 lbs Eye Colour Black Hair Colour Black Personal Information Date of Birth Not Known Birth Place Not Known Zodiac sign Aries Nationality Indian School Name Not Known College Name Not Known Qualifications M.A. (Sociology)

M.Phil(Sociology) 12th Percentage Not Known Family Profile Father Name Not Known Mother Name Not Known Siblings Not Known Career Source Of Income Government Salary Appeared In N/A Net Worth, Salary N/A

Anu George’s father’s and the name of her mother aren’t mentioned in this piece. We will update the information on the form. If you are looking for more information regarding Anu George and the IAS familythen be sure to read this article right now.

She has held a variety of prominent positions in Tamil Nadu government departments as the Deputy Collector Tiruppattur, the Deputy Commissioner for Education Additional Collector Thiruvannamalai Municipal Commissioner Ambattur Collector of Ariyalur as well as Additional Secretary for Protocol the Deputy Commissioner for Revenue and Finance. At present, Anu George is the Director director of IAS Sugar and Managing Director of the Tamil Nadu Sugar Corporation.

She attended school in Hometown and is a graduate with an M.A. in Sociology and M.Phil Sociology. In the 12th grade, she began studying to pass UPSC exams . Then, in 2003, she passed the UPSC 2003 exam and got the top score in the IAS exam. She was able to pass her UPSC test at 27.

Anu IAS IAS is an 2004 UPSC topper.

She has completed her educational qualifications from her home town.

She cleared the UPSC 2003.

Q. Anu George When was your birth date?

Anns. She was born on the 15th of April in 1976.

Q. Who are Anu George Mother and Father?

Ans. Father’s Name: George Mathew

Mother’s Name: Valsa George

Q. What was her Rank in UPSC?

ans. 25th rank holder in 2003 Civil Service Examination.

Q. What is her Marital Status?

Ans. Married.