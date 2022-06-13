Anupama Prakash Wiki, Biography, Age, Height, Boyfriend, Family, Career, Networth And Facts

Anupama Prakash WikiAnupama Prakash Wiki: You already know, Anupama is one of the most viewed Indian TV actress and model, and she has a lot of followers on her social media profiles. On this site, we share details about her personal life as well as information about her family, her biography, Wikipedia, Husband/Boyfriend’s name net worth, and many other information you’d like to be aware of.
Anupama Prakash Wiki, Age, Height, Weight, Family, Networth
Anupama Prakash, an Indian model and actress. She has appeared in a variety of films, including Bollywood as well as South Indian films. His most favorite Tamil film is Avaluku Enna Azhagiya Mugam. She had a dream of being an actress from an early age. With good marks, she completed her schooling in Saint. Josef’s School. She was a graduate of Christ College and decided to pursue acting as a career. Presently, she is an influencer on social media. Her acting abilities earned her more opportunities.
|Real Name
|Anupama Prakash
|Nickname
|Anupama
|Profession
|Indian Television actress and Model
|Famous For
|Web Series & Movies
|Go Below
|Husband Name
|Unmarried
|Physical Status
|Age
|27 Years Old
|Height
|
|Weight
|
|Eye Colour
|Black
|Hair Colour
|Black
|Shoe Size
|5 US
|Personal Information
|Date of Birth
|17 November 1992
|Birth Place
|Hamirpur, Uttar Pradesh, India
|Zodiac sign
|Scorpion
|Nationality
|Indian
|School Name
|Private School, Uttar Pradesh
|College Name
|Delhi University, New Delhi
|Qualifications
|Graduate
|Family Profile
|Father Name
|Om Prakash
|Mother Name
|Not Known
|Siblings [Brother]
|Not Known
|Children Name
|Not Known
|Career
|Source Of Income
|Acting & Modeling
|Appeared In
|TV Shows
|Net Worth, Salary
|Not Known
Anupama Prakash Wiki
Anupama was born on 17 November 1992 , in Hamirpur, Uttar Pradesh. As a professional her name is among the top sought-after Indian model and actress. She attended her Primary School at a private school in Farrukhabad. She graduated at Delhi University. Her first job was as model. Her first break came in the film industry through Tamil Film. His name was Om Prakash, while her mother’s name isn’t well-known. There’s no information available regarding her relationship with her boyfriend or his name. Recently, she appeared in the OTT web series on platforms called Woodpecker.
Anupama Prakash Early Life & Career
- Anupama was born on November 17, 1991 on the 17th of November 1992 in Hamirpur, Uttar Pradesh.
- In her profession her name is among the top sought-after Indian model and actress.
- She completed her primary education at a private school in Farrukhabad.
- she graduated at Delhi University.
- His father’s name was Om Prakash. Her mother’s name isn’t well-known.
- Recently, she was a guest on the OTT platform web-based series Woodpecker.
Anupama Prakash Husband/Boyfriend & Family Details
She was born into a middle-class household which comprised her mother and father. She is currently single and not married. She was born into a middle-class family , which includes her parents. Anupama is currently unmarried and single.
|Anupama Husband/Boyfriend Name
|Not Known
|Anupama Father’s Name
|Om Prakash
|Anupama Mother’s Name
|Not Known
Anupama was born on the 17th of November, 1992 Hamirpur, Uttar Pradesh. In her profession Prakash is the world’s most sought-after Indian model and actress. She attended her Primary School in a private school, Farrukhabad. she graduated in Delhi University. Her first job was as model. She made her debut in the film industry through Tamil Film. The name of her father is Om Prakash, and her mother’s name isn’t well-known. There’s no information regarding her relationship with her boyfriend or his name. Recently, she was a part of an OTT platform web-based series Woodpecker.
Anupama Prakash Profession & Networth Income
- As a professional, she is an experienced Indian Television Actress & Model.
- There isn’t any information available about her Networth income.
Anupama Prakash Instagram/Twitter/Wikipedia Profiles
|Anupama’s Instagram
|Click Here
|Anupama’s Twitter
|Click Here
|Anupama’s Wikipedia
|Click Here
Favourite Things Of Anupama Prakash
- Favourite Actor Ranbir Singh, Nithiin, Siddharth Nigam, Kartik Aryan
- Favourite Actress Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapur Samantha Akinneni, and Keerthy Suresh
- Favorite Food Chocolates Ice cream, Burgers and Indian Food
- Favourite Color Black, White, and Blue
- Favourite Brand Levi’s, Gap, and Louis Vuitton
- Favourite Destination London, New York, Goa, and Shimla
Comments are closed, but trackbacks and pingbacks are open.