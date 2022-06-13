It's Time To Think About Words

Anupama Prakash Wiki, Biography, Age, Height, Boyfriend, Family, Career, Networth And Facts

Celebrity
By Erika Noise
Anupama Prakash Wiki, Biography, Age, Height, Boyfriend, Family, Career, Networth And Facts
0

Anupama Prakash WikiAnupama Prakash Wiki: You already know, Anupama is one of the most viewed Indian TV actress and model, and she has a lot of followers on her social media profiles. On this site, we share details about her personal life as well as information about her family, her biography, Wikipedia, Husband/Boyfriend’s name net worth, and many other information you’d like to be aware of.

Anupama Prakash Wiki, Age, Height, Weight, Family, Networth

Anupama Prakash, an Indian model and actress. She has appeared in a variety of films, including Bollywood as well as South Indian films. His most favorite Tamil film is Avaluku Enna Azhagiya Mugam. She had a dream of being an actress from an early age. With good marks, she completed her schooling in Saint. Josef’s School. She was a graduate of Christ College and decided to pursue acting as a career. Presently, she is an influencer on social media. Her acting abilities earned her more opportunities.

Real Name Anupama Prakash
Nickname Anupama
Profession Indian Television actress and Model
Famous For Web Series & Movies
Instagram Go Below
Husband Name Unmarried
Physical Status
Age 27 Years Old
Height
  • In centimeters- 167 cm
  • In metersIn meters 1.67 M
  • In Feet Inches-6.o
Weight
  • In Kilograms- 60 kg
  • In Pounds- 110 lbs
Eye Colour Black
Hair Colour Black
Shoe Size 5 US
Personal Information
Date of Birth 17 November 1992
Birth Place Hamirpur, Uttar Pradesh, India
Zodiac sign Scorpion
Nationality Indian
School Name Private School, Uttar Pradesh
College Name Delhi University, New Delhi
Qualifications Graduate
Family Profile
Father Name Om Prakash
Mother Name Not Known
Siblings [Brother] Not Known
Children Name Not Known
Career
Source Of Income Acting & Modeling
Appeared In TV Shows
Net Worth, Salary Not Known

Anupama Prakash Wiki

Anupama was born on 17 November 1992 , in Hamirpur, Uttar Pradesh. As a professional her name is among the top sought-after Indian model and actress. She attended her Primary School at a private school in Farrukhabad. She graduated at Delhi University. Her first job was as model. Her first break came in the film industry through Tamil Film. His name was Om Prakash, while her mother’s name isn’t well-known. There’s no information available regarding her relationship with her boyfriend or his name. Recently, she appeared in the OTT web series on platforms called Woodpecker.

Anupama Prakash Early Life & Career

  • Anupama was born on November 17, 1991 on the 17th of November 1992 in Hamirpur, Uttar Pradesh.
  • In her profession her name is among the top sought-after Indian model and actress.
  • She completed her primary education at a private school in Farrukhabad.
  • she graduated at Delhi University.
  • His father’s name was Om Prakash. Her mother’s name isn’t well-known.
  • Recently, she was a guest on the OTT platform web-based series Woodpecker.

Anupama Prakash Husband/Boyfriend & Family Details

She was born into a middle-class household which comprised her mother and father. She is currently single and not married. She was born into a middle-class family , which includes her parents. Anupama is currently unmarried and single.

Anupama Husband/Boyfriend Name Not Known
Anupama Father’s Name Om Prakash
Anupama Mother’s Name Not Known

Anupama was born on the 17th of November, 1992 Hamirpur, Uttar Pradesh. In her profession Prakash is the world’s most sought-after Indian model and actress. She attended her Primary School in a private school, Farrukhabad. she graduated in Delhi University. Her first job was as model. She made her debut in the film industry through Tamil Film. The name of her father is Om Prakash, and her mother’s name isn’t well-known. There’s no information regarding her relationship with her boyfriend or his name. Recently, she was a part of an OTT platform web-based series Woodpecker.

Anupama Prakash Profession & Networth Income

  • As a professional, she is an experienced Indian Television Actress & Model.
  • There isn’t any information available about her Networth income.

Anupama Prakash Instagram/Twitter/Wikipedia Profiles

Anupama’s Instagram Click Here
Anupama’s Twitter Click Here
Anupama’s Wikipedia Click Here

Favourite Things Of Anupama Prakash

  • Favourite Actor Ranbir Singh, Nithiin, Siddharth Nigam, Kartik Aryan
  • Favourite Actress Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapur Samantha Akinneni, and Keerthy Suresh
  • Favorite Food Chocolates Ice cream, Burgers and Indian Food
  • Favourite Color Black, White, and Blue
  • Favourite Brand Levi’s, Gap, and Louis Vuitton
  • Favourite Destination London, New York, Goa, and Shimla
Erika Noise

Founder of AskKissy.com: I like to write about self-improvement and achieving excellence, and believe that it is these qualities that ultimately make people successful in life.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed, but trackbacks and pingbacks are open.