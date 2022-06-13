Anupama Prakash Wiki, Biography, Age, Height, Boyfriend, Family, Career, Networth And Facts

Anupama Prakash WikiAnupama Prakash Wiki: You already know, Anupama is one of the most viewed Indian TV actress and model, and she has a lot of followers on her social media profiles. On this site, we share details about her personal life as well as information about her family, her biography, Wikipedia, Husband/Boyfriend’s name net worth, and many other information you’d like to be aware of.

Anupama Prakash Wiki, Age, Height, Weight, Family, Networth

Anupama Prakash, an Indian model and actress. She has appeared in a variety of films, including Bollywood as well as South Indian films. His most favorite Tamil film is Avaluku Enna Azhagiya Mugam. She had a dream of being an actress from an early age. With good marks, she completed her schooling in Saint. Josef’s School. She was a graduate of Christ College and decided to pursue acting as a career. Presently, she is an influencer on social media. Her acting abilities earned her more opportunities.

Real Name Anupama Prakash Nickname Anupama Profession Indian Television actress and Model Famous For Web Series & Movies Instagram Go Below Husband Name Unmarried Physical Status Age 27 Years Old Height In centimeters- 167 cm

In metersIn meters 1.67 M

In Feet Inches-6.o Weight In Kilograms- 60 kg

In Pounds- 110 lbs Eye Colour Black Hair Colour Black Shoe Size 5 US Personal Information Date of Birth 17 November 1992 Birth Place Hamirpur, Uttar Pradesh, India Zodiac sign Scorpion Nationality Indian School Name Private School, Uttar Pradesh College Name Delhi University, New Delhi Qualifications Graduate Family Profile Father Name Om Prakash Mother Name Not Known Siblings [Brother] Not Known Children Name Not Known Career Source Of Income Acting & Modeling Appeared In TV Shows Net Worth, Salary Not Known

Anupama Prakash Wiki

Anupama was born on 17 November 1992 , in Hamirpur, Uttar Pradesh. As a professional her name is among the top sought-after Indian model and actress. She attended her Primary School at a private school in Farrukhabad. She graduated at Delhi University. Her first job was as model. Her first break came in the film industry through Tamil Film. His name was Om Prakash, while her mother’s name isn’t well-known. There’s no information available regarding her relationship with her boyfriend or his name. Recently, she appeared in the OTT web series on platforms called Woodpecker.

Anupama Prakash Early Life & Career

Anupama Prakash Husband/Boyfriend & Family Details

She was born into a middle-class household which comprised her mother and father. She is currently single and not married. She was born into a middle-class family , which includes her parents. Anupama is currently unmarried and single.

Anupama Husband/Boyfriend Name Not Known Anupama Father’s Name Om Prakash Anupama Mother’s Name Not Known

Anupama Prakash Profession & Networth Income

As a professional, she is an experienced Indian Television Actress & Model.

There isn’t any information available about her Networth income.

Anupama Prakash Instagram/Twitter/Wikipedia Profiles

Favourite Things Of Anupama Prakash