Anurag Patel IAS Biography, Wiki, Age, Height, Wife, Career, Education And Facts

Celebrity
Erika Noise
Anurag Patel IAS Biography, Wiki, Age, Height, Wife, Career, Education And Facts
1

nurag Patel IAS Biography: You everyone knows that Anurag is one of the most well-known Indian IAS Officer. There are a lot of followers on his social accounts. On this site, we share the details of his personal life as well as information about his health, just like his family, biography, Wikipedia, Wife/Girlfriend’s name net worth, and many other information you’d like to be aware of.

Anurag Patel IAS Current Position

The current post for Shri. Anurag Ptel IAS has been transferred to and appointed as Special Secretary in the Govt. in the UPAPC Branch, Uttar Pradesh.

Anurag Patel IAS Biography, Age, Height, Weight, Family, Wife

Real Name Anurag Patel IAS
Nickname Anurag
Profession Indian IAS Officer
Famous For IAS Officer district in Uttar Pradesh 2009
Instagram Go Below
Wife/Girlfriend Name Not Known
Physical Status
Age 45 Years Approx
Height
  • In centimeters- 165 cm
  • In meters – 1.65 meters
  • In Feet Inches-5.7
Weight
  • In Kilograms- 68 kg
  • In Pounds- 125 lbs
Eye Colour Black
Hair Colour Black
Shoe Size 8 US
Personal Information
Date of Birth Not Known
Birth Place India
Nationality Indian
School Name Local School
College Name Local College
Qualifications Graduate
Family Profile
Father Name Not Known
Mother Name Not Known
Siblings [Brother] Not Known
Children Name Not Known
Career
Income Source Government Servant
Appear In As An IAS Officer
Net Worth, Salary Not Known

Anurag Patel IAS Biography/Wikipedia

Shri Anurag Patel IAS was born in India. As a professional, he is the Indian IAS Official Uttar Pradesh 2009 and presently in his current position, he is the DM and Collector of Mirzapur and has been transferred and appointed as Special Secretary to the Govt. in the UPAPC Branch, Uttar Pradesh. Anurag Patel served as the post of District Magistrate of the UPAPC Branch in Mirzapur for around 15 months. There isn't any information about his family and his wife's name.

Anurag Patel IAS Personal Life & Career

  • Shri Anurag Patel was born in India.
  • In his profession, he is an Indian IAS Officier Uttar Pradesh 2009.

Anurag Patel IAS Wife/Girlfriend & Family

Anurag Wife/Girlfriend Name Not Known
Anurag Father’s Name Not Known
Anurag Mother’s Name Not Known

Anurag Patel IAS Biography/Wiki

Shri Anurag Patel was born in India. As a professional, he is the Indian IAS Official Uttar Pradesh 2009 and presently in his current position, he is the DM and Collector of Mirzapur and has been transferred and appointed as the Special Secretary to the Govt. for the UPAPC Branch, Uttar Pradesh. Anurag Patel was the UPAPC Branch’s representative of District Magistrate of the UPAPC Branch in Mirzapur for approximately 15 months. There isn’t much information regarding his family and his wife’s name.

Anurag Patel IAS Profession & Networth Income

  • In his profession, he is an Indian IAS Officer
  • His Networth Income is Not Known.

Anurag Patel IAS Instagram/Twitter/Wikipedia

FAQ About Anurag Patel

Q.1 Who Is Anurag Patel?

Ans. Anurag Patel is an Indian IAS Officer of the UP 2009.

Q.2 What Is the Name Of Anurag Patel Wife?

Ans. The name of his wife is not well-known.

Q.3 What Is The UPSC Rank Of Anurag Patel?

Ans. He tries the UPSC exam in 2009.

Erika Noise

Founder of AskKissy.com: I like to write about self-improvement and achieving excellence, and believe that it is these qualities that ultimately make people successful in life.

