Aparna Mulberry Wife, Wiki, Bio, Age, Ethnicity, Height, Parents, Net Worth And More

Aparna Mulberry Widow The actress is well-known and many people are interested in learning more about her, however, now the entire globe is seeking Aparna Mulberry Widow. The social media landscape is filled with information that is related to her. A lot of people want to know her personal life such as her family, net worth, income and others want to be aware of her professional activities. This is why “A Real News” has published a collection of information.

Who Is Aparna Mulberry?

Aparna is an Indian educator and popular social media user. Aparna is known for her spouse Amrita Sri. Amrita works as a cardiologist. Her popularity grew after she was named among the Bigg Boss Malayalam contestants. If you are looking for more information about Aparna Mulberry’s wife, lifestyle Wiki, Daughter and husband Read on and get all the information you need.

Aparna Mulberry Wife (Early Life, Age)

Aparna is originally from India. Her birthdate is in 1991 Her birthplace was India. She is now 32 years old. The real name of her is Aparna Mulberry. If you want to know more about Aparna Mulberry Wife , then continue to read this article.

Aparna Mulberry Bio, Age, Profession, Height, Weight

Full Name Aparna Mulberry Nick Name Aparna Profession Teacher and Contestant of Bigg Boss Malayalam Name of wife Amrita Sri Zodiac sign Not Known Physical Status Age Aged 32 Height (Approx) 5’8” Weight (Approx) 70 kg Eye Colour Dark Brown Hair Colour Dark Blonde Personal Information Date of Birth 1991 Birth Place India Caste Christian Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed School Name Private School College Name Private College Qualifications Graduated Parents Profile Father Name Not Known Mother Name Not Known Siblings Not Known Career Source Of Income Teacher Appeared In Bigg Boss Malayalam Net Worth One million (Approx)

Aparna Mulberry Biography, Education Qualification

It works as an Indian teacher as well as a an influencer on social media. She finished her education at a Private School, and also finished her college studies at a Private College. If you’ve learned more information about Aparna Mulberry wife, parents relationships, children and much more, continue to read this post.

Aparna Mulberry Wife (Father, Mother Name)

Her father’s and mother’s names aren’t available. The names of her siblings are not publicly available. The actress was not known to share personal details on Social Media. For all the fans, read this article to know all the information about Aparna Mulberry Widow.

Aparna Mulberry Career, Profession, Ethnicity

Aparna is an Indian educator and an influencer on social media. Aparna is known for her husband Amrita Sri. Amrita has a degree in cardiology. Her popularity grew after she was selected among the Bigg Boss Malayalam contestants.

The season 4 of Bigg Boss Malayalam hosted by famous Mohanlal began on Saturday, March 27, 2022. The show features Sooraj Thelakkad, Lakshmi Priya, Kutty Akhil, and Blessed are among the contestants. The ethnicity of her husband is Mixed. If you are interested in knowing more about Aparna Mulberry’s wife, continue going through this post.

Aparna Mulberry Wife/Boyfriend, Children

Wife Amrita Sri Father’s Name Unknown Mother’s Name Unknown Children Not yet known Marriage Date Not yet known

Aparna Mulberry Social Link to Instagram, Twitter

To learn more on Aparna Mulberry wife, age and Career, Education, Lifestyle, Date of Birth father-mother name, profession Biodata and Biography. Wiki, Net Worth Salary, Income and more, stay contact with us.

Aparna Some Amazing Facts

She is a well-known Indian instructor and popular the social media influencer. She is famous for her work as an US-based Indian educator as well as a social media impactor. More followers follow her on the Instagram’s official Instagram account. Aparna has a love for her mother a lots.

FAQ About Aparna Mulberry

Q. Who is Aparna Mulberry?

Answer. She is an Indian teacher and social media influencer.

Which is the surname of the father of Aparna?

Ans. Not Known.

How old is Aparna?

Answer. She is 32 years old.

Where is the place of birth for Aparna?

Ans. Her birthplace was in India.

What is Aparna’s wife’s name?

Ans. Amrita Sri.