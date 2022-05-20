Arindam Das OTV Reporter Death, Wiki, Bio, Family, News, Career And Facts

Arindam Das OTV Reporter Bio:- We all know that Arindam, Odisha Television Limited’s Chief reporter (OTV), is a popular figure. He has many followers on his social media profiles. This blog contains information about Arindam’s personal life, including his family, biography, Wikipedia, wife/girlfriend’s name and net worth income.
Arindam Das OTV Reporter Death News
OTV Chief Reporter Arindam Das Dies On Duty, Cameraman Critical. Arindam Das, Chief Reporter for Odisha Television Limited (OTV), died in the line-of-duty at Mundali barrage in Cuttack.
Das was covering an operation to rescue an elephant trapped in the Mahanadi at Mundali barrage, Cuttack. Along with an ODRAF team and cameraman Prabhat sinha, Das boarded a boat. The strong river current caused the boat to become dangerously twisted and it capsized. Officials at SCB Hospital informed Sinha that Sinha is in critical condition and was admitted to the ICU. Sinha is currently fighting for his life.
Arindam Das OTV Reporter Biography, Age, Height, Weight, Family, Networth
|Real Name
|Arindam Das OTV Reporter
|Nickname
|Arindam
|Profession
|Chief reporter at Odisha Television Limited (“OTV”)
|Famous For
|News Reporting
|Click Here
|Name of the Wife/Girlfriend
|Not known
|Physical Status
|Age
|Not known
|Height
|
|Weight
|
|Eye Color
|Black
|Hair Colour
|Black
|Shoe Size
|8 US
|Personal Information
|Date of birth
|Not known
|Place of Birth
|India, Odisha
|Zodiac sign
|Not known
|Nationality
|Indian
|Name of the School
|Not known
|Name of the College
|Not known
|Qualifications
|Graduate
|Family Profile
|Father Name
|Not known
|Mother Name
|Not known
|Siblings [Sister]
|Not known
|Children Name
|N/A
|Career
|Source of Income
|OTV
|Appeared as
|Chief Reporter OF OTV
|Net Worth, Salary
|Not known
Arindam Das OTV Reporter Biography/Wikipedia
Arindam Das OTV Reporter was a native of Odisha, India. He is the chief reporter for Odisha TV [OTV] by profession. He completed his education at the Odisha college and primary school. We don’t know anything about his family or personal life.
Arindam Das OTV Reporter Early Life & Career
- Arindam Das OTV Reporter was conceived in Odisha (India).
- He is the chief reporter at Odisha TV [OTV] by profession.
Arindam das OTV Reporter Wife/Girlfriend and Family Details
|Arindam Girlfriend Name
|Not known
|Arindam Father’s name
|Not known
|Arindam Mother’s name
|Not known
Arindam Das OTV Reporter Biography
Arindam Das OTV was conceived in Odisha (India). He is the chief reporter for Odisha TV [OTV] by profession. He completed his education at the Odisha college and primary school. We don’t know anything about his personal life or his family.
Arindam Das OTV Profession & Networth Income
- He is Chief Reporter of OTV by profession
- His net worth income is unknown.
Arindam Das OTV Instagram/Twitter
|Arindam Instagram
|Click Here
|Arindam Tweet
|Please Click Here
|Content Source
|https://odishatv.in/
Comments are closed, but trackbacks and pingbacks are open.