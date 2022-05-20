Arindam Das OTV Reporter Death, Wiki, Bio, Family, News, Career And Facts

Arindam Das OTV Reporter Bio:- We all know that Arindam, Odisha Television Limited’s Chief reporter (OTV), is a popular figure. He has many followers on his social media profiles. This blog contains information about Arindam’s personal life, including his family, biography, Wikipedia, wife/girlfriend’s name and net worth income.

Arindam Das OTV Reporter Death News

OTV Chief Reporter Arindam Das Dies On Duty, Cameraman Critical. Arindam Das, Chief Reporter for Odisha Television Limited (OTV), died in the line-of-duty at Mundali barrage in Cuttack.

Das was covering an operation to rescue an elephant trapped in the Mahanadi at Mundali barrage, Cuttack. Along with an ODRAF team and cameraman Prabhat sinha, Das boarded a boat. The strong river current caused the boat to become dangerously twisted and it capsized. Officials at SCB Hospital informed Sinha that Sinha is in critical condition and was admitted to the ICU. Sinha is currently fighting for his life.

Arindam Das OTV Reporter Biography, Age, Height, Weight, Family, Networth

Real Name Arindam Das OTV Reporter Nickname Arindam Profession Chief reporter at Odisha Television Limited (“OTV”) Famous For News Reporting Instagram Click Here Name of the Wife/Girlfriend Not known Physical Status Age Not known Height In centimeters- 178 cm

In meters – 1.78m

In Feet Inches-5.9 Weight In Kilograms- 65 kg

In Pounds- 166 lbs Eye Color Black Hair Colour Black Shoe Size 8 US Personal Information Date of birth Not known Place of Birth India, Odisha Zodiac sign Not known Nationality Indian Name of the School Not known Name of the College Not known Qualifications Graduate Family Profile Father Name Not known Mother Name Not known Siblings [Sister] Not known Children Name N/A Career Source of Income OTV Appeared as Chief Reporter OF OTV Net Worth, Salary Not known

