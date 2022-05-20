It's Time To Think About Words

Arindam Das OTV Reporter Death, Wiki, Bio, Family, News, Career And Facts

By Erika Noise
1

Arindam Das OTV Reporter Bio:- We all know that Arindam, Odisha Television Limited’s Chief reporter (OTV), is a popular figure. He has many followers on his social media profiles. This blog contains information about Arindam’s personal life, including his family, biography, Wikipedia, wife/girlfriend’s name and net worth income.

Arindam Das OTV Reporter Death News

OTV Chief Reporter Arindam Das Dies On Duty, Cameraman Critical. Arindam Das, Chief Reporter for Odisha Television Limited (OTV), died in the line-of-duty at Mundali barrage in Cuttack.

Das was covering an operation to rescue an elephant trapped in the Mahanadi at Mundali barrage, Cuttack. Along with an ODRAF team and cameraman Prabhat sinha, Das boarded a boat. The strong river current caused the boat to become dangerously twisted and it capsized. Officials at SCB Hospital informed Sinha that Sinha is in critical condition and was admitted to the ICU. Sinha is currently fighting for his life.

Arindam Das OTV Reporter Biography, Age, Height, Weight, Family, Networth

Real Name Arindam Das OTV Reporter
Nickname Arindam
Profession Chief reporter at Odisha Television Limited (“OTV”)
Famous For News Reporting
Instagram Click Here
Name of the Wife/Girlfriend Not known
Physical Status
Age Not known
Height
  • In centimeters- 178 cm
  • In meters – 1.78m
  • In Feet Inches-5.9
Weight
  • In Kilograms- 65 kg
  • In Pounds- 166 lbs
Eye Color Black
Hair Colour Black
Shoe Size 8 US
Personal Information
Date of birth Not known
Place of Birth India, Odisha
Zodiac sign Not known
Nationality Indian
Name of the School Not known
Name of the College Not known
Qualifications Graduate
Family Profile
Father Name Not known
Mother Name Not known
Siblings [Sister] Not known
Children Name N/A
Career
Source of Income OTV
Appeared as Chief Reporter OF OTV
Net Worth, Salary Not known

Arindam Das OTV Reporter was a native of Odisha, India. He is the chief reporter for Odisha TV [OTV] by profession. He completed his education at the Odisha college and primary school. We don’t know anything about his family or personal life.

