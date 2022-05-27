Arjun Das Biography, Wiki- Know All About Height, Life Story, Wife, Age, Instagram, Education, Career And More

Arjun Das, the Indian movie actor from India and is well recognized for his role in Kaithi. Arjun typically appeared in Tamil and Telugu films or is known for his amazing performance. Arjun Das ‘ baritone voice is the reason the majority of people loved his voice. They also liked the way he sounded. In this article, we discuss Arjun Das biography, Wikipedia- Find Out Everything About Height, Life Story and Wife, Age, Instagram Education, Career, and More.

Who is Arjun Das?

Arjun is an Indian film actor most well-known for his work in Kaithi through which the actor won hearts of millions thanks to his amazing acting skills. Arjun began his acting debut in “Perumaan” which is Tamil Movie. As of 2017, Arjun Das was in Random Number movie. -[Arjun Das Biography]

Arjun Das Biography, Wiki, Profile, Films, Wife, Sister, Age

Arjun Das, an Indian actor in the film industry. He worked in his time in the Tamil movie industry. He is famous for his acting talents and has delivered impressive performances. He became famous after his performance in the film “Kaithi” released in the year 2019. A lot of People love his voice. He has won millions of hearts by his performances.

Real Name Arjun Das Nickname Arjun Profession Indian, Actor Famous For Kaithi Film Instagram Click Here Wife Name N/A Physical Status Age 31 Years Height In centimeters- 197 cm

In meters – 1.97 1 m

In Feet Inches-5”10″ Weight In Kilograms- 78 kg

In Pounds- 169 lbs Eye Colour Black Hair Colour Black Shoe Size 7 US Personal Information Date of Birth 5 October 1990 Birth Place Pune Zodiac sign N/A Nationality Indian School Name N/A College Name N/A Qualifications Graduate. Family Profile Father Name Not Known Mother Name Home Maker Siblings Not Known Career Source Of Income Acting Appeared In Kaithi Movie Net Worth, Salary $2 Million Approxx

Arjun Das Biography, Wiki

Arjun Daswas born 5 October 1990. at present, he is aged 31 years old in 2021. The place of birth was Pune, India. Based on his Zodiac Sign, he belongs to the Gemini Zodiac Sign. He completed his education at Shanthi Niketan Residential School . In the year that started his acting debut with “Perumaan” which is Tamil Movie. In 2017 Arjun Das appeared in Random Number movie.

Arjun Das Wikipedia

Arjun Das, an Indian film actor who was recently seen in the Master Tamil movie, He became famous after his appearance in Kaithi film. His acting debut was in suspense thriller Perumaan film.

Arjun Das Education

In relation to Arjun Das’s education, we don’t have any details about the subject.

Arjun Das Wife Name, Child

Arjun is a native of India. He was brought in a middle-class household and he was married a few years ago. He was also blessed with a son.

Arjun Das Age, Height, Birthday

Arjun Das was born October 5, 1990. His age is 31 years old. The height of Arjun Das is five feet 10 inches.

Arjun Das Family (Mother, Father Name)

Arjun is born on the 5th of October, 1990 , in Pune. The Tamilian person birthday is celebrated on 5 October each year. In the year 2020, Arjun age is thirty years old at the time of 2020.

Arjun Das Career

In his interview about his professional life, Arjun worked in Radion One FM and was also Jocky.

Earlier life

Arjun Das was born October 5, 1990. He was born in Chennai, Tamil Nadu and currently he’s 31 years old. Arjun’s height is 171 cm. weight 58kg. His hair color of black with deep brown eyes. He is a member of the Hindu religion, and the specifics of the caste aren’t known.

Movie Lists

Andhaghaaram Master Kumki 2 Perumaan Oxygen Kaithi

Arjun Das Social Media Instagram, Facebook & Twitter

Some Amazing Facts About Arjun Das

Arjun began his own YouTube channel, and the channel was launched by Arjun. He also started making films. He has a 2.59k Subscriber on YouTube. Arjun is a fan of his mom, and lots. He enjoys traveling and always wanted to meet new people.

Favourite

Does he Drink Alcohol? “Yes,”

Does he Love Dogs? “Yes”, She Loves Dogs.

Does he Smoked? “No”

Does he Eat Non-VEG? “Yes”, She Eats and is following an Non-Veg Diet.

Arjun fav. Actor Akshay Kumar

