Arlene Silver Wedding, Husband, Relationship, Net Worth, Wiki-Bio, Age

Age is merely a number and nothing more. Arlene Silver is a make-up artist who married the famed actor Dick Van Dyke showing that a person falls in love with the person and not their age when she opted to tie a knot with the one who was roughly 46 years older than her. The distance has done nothing to hinder their marriage but has made them more complementary to one other.

Career And Her First Meeting With Her Love!!!!

As a make-up artist, she worked with a variety of celebrities, including actresses. She first met Dick Van Dyke, her future husband, during the 2006 SAG Awards dinner. It was the actor who first approached her, drawn in by her beauty and charisma.

In spite of his claim that this was his first time meeting an unknown person, he went ahead and approached her. Additionally, he reminded her of a character from Mary Poppins. He was also employed as a makeup artist, which led to their relationship.

Unusual Love Story!

It may appear like a taboo subject to those who adhere to societal standards and beliefs. The 46-year age disparity is unusual, and she’s just half his age, so it’s a big deal. Even though she was getting married for the first time, this wasn’t the actor’s first marriage.

Dick Van Dyke, who is now 91 years old, was married before meeting her. In 1948, he tied the knot with Margie Willet. Christian, Barry, Stacy, and Carrie Beth are their four children.

They began living apart when he acknowledged cheating on her with Michelle Triola, the secretary of his agency.

They divorced in 1984, after being married for 36 years. Before Triola’s death at the end of 2009, he started living with her.

Dick Van is quick to point out that despite his age and experience, he still believes he is a child at heart.

As a consequence, he and the young lady, who had just been acquaintances, are now romantically involved. Eventually, the two fell in love and were married. It was a Malibu Chapel wedding on February 29th, 2012, which marked the start of the leap year.

Dick And Arlene Are Now Happily Married

Short Bio

Arlene Silver was born on September 21st, 1971, and is presently 45 years old. A white mother and a black father gave birth to her in New York City. According to her webpage, she was born and raised in the Bronx before relocating to California to pursue her further education.

There is no doubt that the American National is a white ethnicity. Legendary’s gorgeous young wife lives a luxury lifestyle with her husband, who is valued in the neighborhood at $30 million.