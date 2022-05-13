Arthur Labinjo-Hughes Wiki, Age, Death, Parents, Birth Place, Ethnicity And More

Arthur Labinjo-Hughes Wiki Arthur Labinjo-Hughes, a six-year-old boy who was murdered by his stepmother and father. The parents of the boy are being held. He was shot dead on the 17th June, 2020 in the area of Cranmore Road in Shirley. If you have more information regarding Arthur Labinjo-Hughes’ Wiki Biography, Age Family and Height of weight Serials, Pictures and more, continue to read this post.

Arthur Labinjo-Hughes killed by His Stepmother

His stepmother, Emma Tustin (32-year-old woman) killed Arthur by repeatedly hitting her head against the hard floor of the home of his family. The father of Arthur, Thomas Hughes, enlisted the assistance of his stepmother to murder him. Both were accused of murder and were found guilty of child abuse charges. They didn’t provide him with food, but they did give him salt. Arthur’s mother told MailOnline that they hadn’t put his body in a grave for 16 months following his death.

Arthur Labinjo-Hughes Wiki (Age and Birth Place and Lifestyle)

Arthur’s age is six years old and his birth date and birthplace aren’t mentioned here. Arthur is a student within his home town. His religion is unknown. His zodiac sign isn’t specified.

Arthur Labinjo Hughes Wiki/BIO

Real Name Arthur Labinjo-Hughes
Profession Student at School
Age 6 Years (Approx.)
Date of Birth 2015
Birth Place United States
Nationality American
Father Name Thomas Hughes
Mother Name Olivia Labinjo-Halcrow

Arthur Labinjo-Hughes’ Parents, siblings and Ethnicity

Arthur Labinjo-Hughes ‘ Relationship Status (Affair Girlfriend, Wife, or Boyfriend)

Arthur Labinjo-Hughes Physical Appearance

Arthur’s weight and height aren’t listed in this article. His body measurements aren’t available. He has gorgeous dark brown eyes and blonde locks.

Arthur Labinjo-Hughes’s Social Media Accounts

A FAQ about Arthur Labinjo-Hughes’ Wiki

Q.1 Which is lover of Arthur Labinjo-Hughes?

Ans. Not mentioned.

Q.2 What is the name of Arthur Labinjo-Hughes?

Answer. Arthur Labinjo-Hughes is an Oxford high school suspect in a shooting who was detained at the request of the Oakland deputy.

Q.3 How old is Arthur’s age? Labinjo-Hughes?

The answer. His age was six years old.