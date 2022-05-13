It's Time To Think About Words

Arthur Labinjo-Hughes Wiki, Age, Death, Parents, Birth Place, Ethnicity And More

Celebrity
By Erika Noise
Arthur Labinjo-Hughes Wiki, Age, Death, Parents, Birth Place, Ethnicity And More
1

Arthur Labinjo-Hughes Wiki Arthur Labinjo-Hughes, a six-year-old boy who was murdered by his stepmother and father. The parents of the boy are being held. He was shot dead on the 17th June, 2020 in the area of Cranmore Road in Shirley. If you have more information regarding Arthur Labinjo-Hughes’ Wiki Biography, Age Family and Height of weight Serials, Pictures and more, continue to read this post.

Arthur Labinjo-Hughes killed by His Stepmother

His stepmother, Emma Tustin (32-year-old woman) killed Arthur by repeatedly hitting her head against the hard floor of the home of his family. The father of Arthur, Thomas Hughes, enlisted the assistance of his stepmother to murder him. Both were accused of murder and were found guilty of child abuse charges. They didn’t provide him with food, but they did give him salt. Arthur’s mother told MailOnline that they hadn’t put his body in a grave for 16 months following his death.

Arthur Labinjo-Hughes Wiki (Age and Birth Place and Lifestyle)

Arthur’s age is six years old and his birth date and birthplace aren’t mentioned here. Arthur is a student within his home town. His religion is unknown. His zodiac sign isn’t specified.

Arthur was murdered by his stepmother and father. Both parents remain being held. He was killed on June 17, 2020, on Cranmore Road in Shirley. All fans should read this article to learn all the details about his life.

Arthur Labinjo Hughes Wiki/BIO (Oxford Schools Shooting Suspect)

Real Name Arthur Labinjo-Hughes
Nick Name Arthur
Profession Student at School
Ethnicity Not Available
Marital Status Unmarried
Girlfriend Name Not Available
Children Name None
Physical Status
Age 6 Years
(Approx.) Height (Approx.) 3 feet
(Approx.) Weight (Approx.) 20 Kg
Eye Color Brown
Hair Colour Black
Size of the Shoe Not Available
Personal Information
Date of Birth 2015
Birth Place United States
Zodiac Sign Not Available
Religion Not Available
Nationality American
Name of the School Not Available
Name of the College Not Available
Qualifications Not Available
Family Profile
Father Name Thomas Hughes
Mother Name Olivia Labinjo-Halcrow
Names of siblings Not Available

Arthur Labinjo-Hughes’ Parents, siblings and Ethnicity

Arthur’s age is six years old and his birth date and place of birth are not listed in this article. He is in school within his home town. His faith is not well-known. His zodiac sign isn’t specified. His father’s name is Thomas Hughes and his Mother’s name is Olivia Labinjo Halcrow. If you are familiar with the story of his romance, his affair and more, then continue reading this Page.

Arthur Labinjo-Hughes ‘ Relationship Status (Affair Girlfriend, Wife, or Boyfriend)

Arthur Labinjo-Hughes was one of those killed in the Oxford High School fatal shooting. Arthur Labinjo Hughes was a 6 year old boy. His status as a relationship is not married. His girlfriend’s name isn’t publicly known. If you are familiar with his love story, his affair continue reading this Page.

Arthur Labinjo-Hughes Physical Appearance

Arthur’s weight and height aren’t listed in this article. His body measurements aren’t available. He has gorgeous dark brown eyes and blonde locks.

Arthur Labinjo-Hughes’s Social Media Accounts

  • Instagram Link Click Here to Go Here
  • Twitter Link Click Here to Go Here

A FAQ about Arthur Labinjo-Hughes’ Wiki

Q.1 Which is lover of Arthur Labinjo-Hughes?

Ans. Not mentioned.

Q.2 What is the name of Arthur Labinjo-Hughes?

Answer. Arthur Labinjo-Hughes is an Oxford high school suspect in a shooting who was detained at the request of the Oakland deputy.

Q.3 How old is Arthur’s age? Labinjo-Hughes?

The answer. His age was six years old.

Erika Noise

Founder of AskKissy.com: I like to write about self-improvement and achieving excellence, and believe that it is these qualities that ultimately make people successful in life.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed, but trackbacks and pingbacks are open.