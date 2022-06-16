Aruna Bhatia Biography, Wiki, Age, Death, Family, Career, Networth, News And Facts

Aruna Bhatia Biography:– Aruna Bhatia was born in Amritsar, Punjab, India. As a professional she’s one of the renowned Indian film producer. On this page, we present details about Aruna Bhatia as well as her biography, Aruna Bhatia Husband Name Her Wikipedia, Aruna Bhatia age as well as her professional career as well as her Networth income, and more. The complete information is available here.
Aruna Bhatia Biography
Aruna Bhatia was born and raised in Amritsar, Punjab, India. As a professional, she has a job as an Indian film producer who has been working primarily in Bollywood. She has completed her education at the local high school of Punjab. Their husband’s name is Hari Om Bhatia. Her son is known as the most popular Bollywood star with the name ” Akshay Kumar“. Her film in the pipeline will be the Ram Setu, Sooryavanshi.
She is a co-partner at Hari Om Productions. Through this partnership she has made movies such as Singh Is Kinng (2008), Patiala House (2011), OMG – Oh My God! (2012) Holiday The Soldier is Always on Duty (2014), Airlift (2016), Rustom (2016), Naam Shabana (2017) and Toilet Ek Prem Katha (2017) Chumbak (2018), Mission Mangal (2019) in addition to many more.
Akshay Kumar has confirmed that his mother has passed away.
Akshay Kumar is a Best Bollywood Actor. According to the most recent News Bollywood Star Akshay Kumar Mother dies due to a health Problem. His mother is around 80 years old. Akshay Kumar has finally confirmed on Twitter that his mom Aruna Bhatia has passed away. If you are looking for more information check out this article.
Aruna Bhatia Biography, Age, Profession, Height, Husband, Weight
|Real Name
|Aruna Bhatia
|Nickname
|Aruna
|Profession
|Indian Film Producer
|Famous For
|Bollywood Movies
|Click Here
|Boyfriend/Husband Name
|Hari Om Bhatia
|Physical Status
|Age
|78 Years Approx
|Height
|
|Weight
|
|Eye Colour
|Black
|Hair Colour
|Black
|Shoe Size
|5 US
|Personal Information
|Date of Birth
|Not Known
|Birth Place
|Amritsar, Punjab, India
|Zodiac sign
|Not Known
|Nationality
|Indian
|School Name
|Primary School
|College Name
|Not Known
|Qualifications
|Not Known
|Family Profile
|Father Name
|Not Known
|Mother Name
|Not Known
|Children
|Akshay Kumar & Alka Bhatia
|Career
|Source Of Income
|Indian Film Producer
|Appeared In
|As A Film Producer
|Networth Income
|Not Known
Aruna Bhatia Wikipedia, Wiki
Aruna Bhatia is a native of Amritsar, Punjab, India. As a professional, she has a job as an Indian film producer, and has been working mostly in Bollywood. She has completed her education at the local high school of Punjab. The name of her husband is Hari Om Bhatia. Her son is the most well-known Bollywood celebrity by the name of “Akshay Kumar”. Her next film has been titled the Ram Setu, Sooryavanshi.
She is a co-partner at Hari Om Productions. Through this partnership she has produced films such as Singh Is Kinng (2008), Patiala House (2011), OMG – Oh My God! (2012) Holiday The Soldier is never off duty (2014), Airlift (2016), Rustom (2016), Naam Shabana (2017) and Toilet Ek Prem Katha (2017) and Chumbak (2018), Mission Mangal (2019) as well as many more.
Aruna Bhatia Early Life & Career/Education
- Aruna Bhatia is a native of Amritsar, Punjab, India.
- In her profession, she has a job as an Indian film producer who has worked primarily in Bollywood.
- The name of her husband is Hari Om Bhatia.
- Son of her is the most well-known Bollywood star by the name of “Akshay Kumar”.
- Her upcoming film will be the film Ram Setu, Sooryavanshi.
Aruna Bhatia Husband Name/Family
|Aruna Bhatia Father’s Name
|Not Known
|Aruna Bhatia Mother’s Name
|Not Known
|Aruna Bhatia Husband Name
|Hari Om Bhatia
Aruna Bhatia Networth Income
Aruna Bhatia’s Networth income is not available.
Aruna Bhatia Profiles Instagram/Twitter
|Aruna Bhatia Instagram
|Click Here
|Aruna Bhatia Twitter
|Click Here
|Aruna Bhatia Content Source
Comments are closed, but trackbacks and pingbacks are open.