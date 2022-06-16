Aruna Bhatia Biography, Wiki, Age, Death, Family, Career, Networth, News And Facts

Aruna Bhatia Biography:– Aruna Bhatia was born in Amritsar, Punjab, India. As a professional she’s one of the renowned Indian film producer. On this page, we present details about Aruna Bhatia as well as her biography, Aruna Bhatia Husband Name Her Wikipedia, Aruna Bhatia age as well as her professional career as well as her Networth income, and more. The complete information is available here.

Aruna Bhatia was born and raised in Amritsar, Punjab, India. As a professional, she has a job as an Indian film producer who has been working primarily in Bollywood. She has completed her education at the local high school of Punjab. Their husband’s name is Hari Om Bhatia. Her son is known as the most popular Bollywood star with the name ” Akshay Kumar“. Her film in the pipeline will be the Ram Setu, Sooryavanshi.

She is a co-partner at Hari Om Productions. Through this partnership she has made movies such as Singh Is Kinng (2008), Patiala House (2011), OMG – Oh My God! (2012) Holiday The Soldier is Always on Duty (2014), Airlift (2016), Rustom (2016), Naam Shabana (2017) and Toilet Ek Prem Katha (2017) Chumbak (2018), Mission Mangal (2019) in addition to many more.

Akshay Kumar has confirmed that his mother has passed away.

Akshay Kumar is a Best Bollywood Actor. According to the most recent News Bollywood Star Akshay Kumar Mother dies due to a health Problem. His mother is around 80 years old. Akshay Kumar has finally confirmed on Twitter that his mom Aruna Bhatia has passed away. If you are looking for more information check out this article.

Real Name Aruna Bhatia Nickname Aruna Profession Indian Film Producer Famous For Bollywood Movies Instagram Click Here Boyfriend/Husband Name Hari Om Bhatia Physical Status Age 78 Years Approx Height In centimeters- 167 cm

In meters1.67 m 1.67 M

In Feet Inches-5’6″ Weight In Kilograms- 60 kg

In Pounds- 121 lbs Eye Colour Black Hair Colour Black Shoe Size 5 US Personal Information Date of Birth Not Known Birth Place Amritsar, Punjab, India Zodiac sign Not Known Nationality Indian School Name Primary School College Name Not Known Qualifications Not Known Family Profile Father Name Not Known Mother Name Not Known Children Akshay Kumar & Alka Bhatia Career Source Of Income Indian Film Producer Appeared In As A Film Producer Networth Income Not Known

