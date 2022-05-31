Asha Lenin Biography (Doctor) – Wiki, Age, Video, Photos, Family, Husband And More

Asha Lenin is an Indian Doctor. She is a homeopathic doctor from Karaikudi. She works at SP Homeocare since 2007. She broadcasts her health-related video via her Facebook page and is a household name on social media sites. The majority of her videos relate to children’s care and women. These videos have been watched by numerous viewers.

Asha Lenin Doctor Parents, Family, Husband

There isn’t much information about the family. The couple is married, but the husband’s name isn’t known. If we come across any further details about Doctor Asha Lenin, then we will update this page.

Real Name Asha Lenin Also Known as Asha Lenin Profession Medical Doctor and Health Adviser Famous For Making videos for children and for women Hobbies Reading Books Tattoo None Physical Status Age Not Known Height Not Known Weight Not Known Figure Measurement Not Known Eye Colour Black Hair Colour Black Personal Information Date of Birth Not Known Birth Place Karaikudi, Tamil Nadu, India Zodiac sign Not Known Religion Hindu Caste Not Known Hometown Karaikudi, Tamil Nadu, India Nationality Indian School Name Not Known College Name Not Known Qualifications Homeopathic Doctor Family Profile Father Name Not Known Mother Name Not Known Brother Name Not Known Sister Name Not Known Marital Status Married Husband Still to be revised M.2007 to the Present Son Name Ashwin Career Source Of Income SP HOMOEO CARE, Videos Net Worth Not Known Contact Number 04565 400781, 9894739031 Clinic Name/Address SP HOMOEO CARE

Oppsite to Pandiyan Theater Road,

Karaikudi.

She is a skilled dancer.

Asha Lenin, a homeopathic doctor.

She is the administrator of Social Accounts.

She uploads videos about children’s care and women.

FAQ’s About Doctor Asha Lenin Biography

Q. Who is Asha Lenin?

ans. She is a homeopathic physician who hails from Karaikudi, India.

Q. Why Dr. Asha Lenin Getting Famous?

ans. She uploads child care and videos for women on her social media sites.

Q. Who is the Husband of Doctor Asha Lenin?

Ans. Not Know.