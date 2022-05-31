It's Time To Think About Words

Asha Lenin Biography (Doctor) – Wiki, Age, Video, Photos, Family, Husband And More

Celebrity
By Erika Noise
1

Asha Lenin is an Indian Doctor. She is a homeopathic doctor from Karaikudi. She works at SP Homeocare since 2007. She broadcasts her health-related video via her Facebook page and is a household name on social media sites. The majority of her videos relate to children’s care and women. These videos have been watched by numerous viewers.

Asha Lenin Biography – Wiki, About, Profile

Asha Lenin, a homeopathy doctor from Asha videos are gaining popularity through social networks. The most popular Homeopathy Doctor Asha Lenin sharing her video on women’s health and child care are receiving attention on Facebook, Instagram. Videos are shared, and followed by everyone on social media platforms. Her videos are mostly written in Tamil. Tamil language. Asha Lenin’s videos can be easy to comprehend. She also has a clinic under her Karaikudi Name “SP HOMOECARE”.

Doctor Asha Lenin Career, Education

If we provide a balanced eating plan for our body we are able to maintain our health. Healthy eating refers to an smallest change in the food we cook at home. Healthy food is the kind of food that our bodies require. It is also better to eat nutritious homemade food that is free of any adverse consequences than to take the artificial powder for energy. Consuming more natural food is safe and does not cause any adverse consequences on human health.

Asha Lenin Doctor Parents, Family, Husband

There isn’t much information about the family. The couple is married, but the husband’s name isn’t known. If we come across any further details about Doctor Asha Lenin, then we will update this page.

Real Name Asha Lenin
Also Known as Asha Lenin
Profession Medical Doctor and Health Adviser
Famous For Making videos for children and for women
Hobbies Reading Books
Tattoo None
Physical Status
Age Not Known
Height Not Known
Weight Not Known
Figure Measurement Not Known
Eye Colour Black
Hair Colour Black
Personal Information
Date of Birth Not Known
Birth Place Karaikudi, Tamil Nadu, India
Zodiac sign Not Known
Religion Hindu
Caste Not Known
Hometown Karaikudi, Tamil Nadu, India
Nationality Indian
School Name Not Known
College Name Not Known
Qualifications Homeopathic Doctor
Family Profile
Father Name Not Known
Mother Name Not Known
Brother Name Not Known
Sister Name Not Known
Marital Status Married
Husband Still to be revised M.2007 to the Present
Son Name Ashwin
Career
Source Of Income SP HOMOEO CARE, Videos
Net Worth Not Known
Contact Number 04565 400781, 9894739031
Clinic Name/Address SP HOMOEO CARE
Oppsite to Pandiyan Theater Road,
Karaikudi.
Social Sites
Facebook CLICK HERE
Twitter CLICK HERE
Instagram CLICK HE R E

Doctor Asha Lenin Height, Weight, Physical Appearance

People are searching for Asha Lenin, Asha Lenin Karaikudi, Asha Lenin doctor, Asha Lenin Hair Tips, Asha Lenin Beauty Tips, Asha Lenin Doctor Clinic, Asha Lenin videos on child care Dr Asha Lenin Homeopathy Asha Lenin new video Asha Lenin Weight Loss, Asha Lenin recent videos, Asha Lenin video, Asha Lenin channel etc. on Social Sites.

More Frequently-Known Facts About Asha Lenin

  • She is a skilled dancer.
  • Asha Lenin, a homeopathic doctor.
  • She is the administrator of Social Accounts.
  • She uploads videos about children’s care and women.

FAQ’s About Doctor Asha Lenin Biography

Q. Who is Asha Lenin?

ans. She is a homeopathic physician who hails from Karaikudi, India.

Q. Why Dr. Asha Lenin Getting Famous?

ans. She uploads child care and videos for women on her social media sites.

Q. Who is the Husband of Doctor Asha Lenin?

Ans. Not Know.

