Ashwin Kumar (Cook With Comali 2) Wiki – Biography, Age, Wife, Movies, Family, Net Worth And More

In this article , we will be discussing Cook With Comali Ashwin Kumar is an Indian model and actor in the film industry from India who is mostly seen for Tamil, Telugu films. Presently, Ashwin was a participant on the Cook With Comali 2 cooking show. Because of the CWC Show, many people have been referring to him as Cook With Comali 2 Ashwin. When we talk about Cook In the Cook Comali Ashwin Professional Career he made his television debut through his debut film “O Kadhal Kanmani” Tamil film, directed by Mani Ratnam (2015). He also made his debut TV serial debut with “Rettai Val Kuruvi”. Check Ashwin Kumar Biography Wikipedia & More. Ashwin is an Famous Indian Film Actor & model from India who frequently appears on Telugu Tamil Films.

Ashwin Kumar is an Indian actor who primarily works with the Tamil film and the television industry. His acting debut was on the Tamil film “O Kadhal Kanmani,” directed by Mani Ratnam, in 2015. His debut on television is “Ratai Val Kuruvi,” that aired in India on Vijay TV. Ashwin appeared on”Cooking Reality” Cook With Comali Season 2 and was the show’s second finalist. Ashwin appeared as a part of Sony Music South’s latest song album music video “Kutty Patas Song” with Reba Monica John. Ashwin is the love of many girls and boys. He won hearts with his charismatic persona and gentle manners. Ashwin Kumar became famous through his participation in the cooking program Cook With Comali 2. Shivangi is a big fan of Ashwin Kumar.

Note: Ashwin Kumar in the Balamurugam or Bala character in the Rettai Val Kuruvi Serial.

Real Name Ashwin Kumar Lakshmikanthan Nickname Cook With Comali Ashwin, Lakshmikanthan, AK, Ashwin Profession Actor Famous For Cook With Comali Cooking Show Instagram Click Here Wife Name Not Known YouTube Channel Link Click Here Physical Status Age 27 Years Height In centimeters- 165 cm

In meters – 1.65 meters

In Feet Inches-5’5″ Weight In Kilograms- 62 kg

In Pounds- 136 lbs Eye Colour Black Hair Colour Black Shoe Size 7 US Personal Information Date of Birth 7th May Birth Place Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu Hometown Coimbatore Religion Hindu Zodiac sign – Nationality Indian School Name Carmel Garden College Name Kumarguru College of Technology, Coimbatore Qualifications BE (Mechanical engineering) Family Profile Father Name Lakshmikanthan Mother Name Home Maker Siblings Not Known Career Source Of Income Acting Famous For Cook With Comali Show Net Worth, Salary Not Known

Ashwin is an Indian actor, and is a part of his own Tamil cinema industry. Ashwin began his career as an actor in “O Kadhal Kanmani” directed by Mani Ratnam. Cook with Comali Ashwin performed with numerous actors like Uma Riyaz Khan Aishwarya, Lakshmy Ramakrishnan, and many more. If you’re looking for more information about Ashwin Kumar’s Bio Wiki, Bio, Age, GF then keep reading to learn all information here.

Cooks who’s name is Comali The name of Ashwin’s dad is Lakshmikanthan This is because his the name of his father Ashwin is also known as Ashwin Kumar Lakshmikanthan. His mother’s name isn’t mentioned in this piece.

Ashwin Kumar played in television Ads like Butterfly, Saravana Stores ad together with Oviya.

He also acted in an short film titled Kadhal Ondru Kaden, starring Rio and Nakshatra Nagesh.

FAQ About Ashwin Cook With Comali 2

