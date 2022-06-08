It's Time To Think About Words

Asma Rehman Biography – Wiki, Age, Husband, Son, Photos, Images, Net Worth And More

1

Asma Rehman comes born in pakistan. Born between 1946 and 1951, she is a Pakistani. She is famous as a media personality as well as a TV host and Internet phenomenon. He became famous after his wedding with Dilip Kumar. Asma Rehman was an activist in the social sector. At present, she lives within India’s Southern state of India. She is also part of several operations and helps those in need.

Asma Rehman Biography – Wiki, About, Profile

Asma Rehman was born in the year between 1946 and 1951. Her precise DOB isn’t identified. According to sources, she was with Dilip Kumar while in Hyderabad, India. She was however birthed and raised in Pakistan. Asma Rehman is Dilip Kumar’s Ex-Wife.

Asma Rehman Family, Father, Mother

Asma Rehman is a family-oriented person who loves her family dearly. She was never one to reveal much concerning her relatives. Her father was a businessman of a small size in the town, while her mother worked as a household worker. There is no information on her siblings. Asma Rehman is from the Isalm Family background.

Asma Rehman Age, Height, Weight, Appearance

Asma Rehman Age is 70 and 75 years old. The actress has never disclosed her DOB. Asma Rehman’s height is 5’5″ and her weight ranges from 62 to 67 kg. Her eyes are Dark Brown as well as the colour of her hair is Black.

        Real Name    Asma Rehman
        Also Known as    Asma Rehman
        Profession    Media and social workers face
        Famous For    Not Known
        Hobbies    Not Known
        Tattoo    Not Known
        Physical Status
        Age    70-75 years old
        Height    In Feet Inches: 5′ 5”
In Meters: 1.65 m
In Centimetres: 165 cm
        Weight    In Kilograms: 62-67 kg
In Pounds: 136-147 lbs
        Body Measurement    Not Known
        Eye Colour    Dark Brown
        Hair Colour    Black
        Personal Information
        Date of Birth    1946-1951
        Birth Place    Pakistan
        Zodiac sign    Not Known
        Religion    Islam
        Ethnicity    Not Known
        Current Residence    India
        Hometown    Pakistan
        Nationality    Pakistani
        School Name    Private School in Pakistan
        College Name    Not Known
        Qualifications    Graduate
        Family Profile
        Father Name    Not Known
        Mother Name    Not Known
        Brother Name    Not Known
        Sister Name    Not Known
        Marital Status    Married
        Husband Name    Dilip Kumar (Separated)
        Career
        Source Of Income    Not Known
        Appeared In    Not Known
        Net Worth    Not yet estimated
        Social Sites
        Official Website         CLICK HERE
        Twitter              CLICK HERE
        Instagram    CLICK HER E

Asma Rehman Net Worth, Total Assets, Source of Income

Asma Rehman’s net worth isn’t yet calculated. She is a worker for the less fortunate people. Therefore, through her work she makes a decent amount of income. In the near future, we will inform you on Asma Rehman’s Total Assets and Income Source.

Asma Rehman Career, Qualification, Education

Asma Rehman graduated in a private institution for her first year of studies in her home town. There is no information on her schooling and her institution. At present, she helps those in need and the neediest of people from Southern India.

Asma Rehman was employed as an social worker for Hyderabad. Her involvement was in numerous social welfare and social services. She was a participant in numerous initiatives to gain knowledge about the social behavior. However, there isn’t any information regarding his current position or occupation. Following her split From Dilip Kumar in the year 2000, she has never appeared in front of cameras or the media.

Asma Rehman Affair/Relationships, Married Life

Asma Rehman is a charming and gorgeous lady. In 1981, she got married to Dilip Kumar. The couple first introduced during a visit to Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh. After that, they split up in the year 1983.

The source, Dilip Kumar claimed she believed that Asma was married prior to meeting Dilip Kumar and had three children. It’s not clear that she divorced from her husband before or not.

FAQ’s About Asma Rehman Biography
Q. Does Asma Rehman smoke?

Ans. Not Known.

Q. Does Asma Rehman drink alcohol?

Ans. Not Known.

Q. Who is Asma Rehman?

Ans. She is the Ex-wife of the Famous Dilip Kumar.

