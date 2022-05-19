It's Time To Think About Words

Asma Rehman Biography – Wiki, Age, Husband, Son, Photos, Images, Net Worth And More

Celebrity
By Erika Noise
Asma Rehman Biography – Wiki, Age, Husband, Son, Photos, Images, Net Worth And More
0

Asma Rehman hails from Pakistan. She was born between 1946-1951. She is a well-known media personality, TV personality, and Internet celebrity. After Dilip Kumar’s marriage, he became a household name. Asma Rehman was a social activist. She currently resides in India’s Southern states. She is also a part of many functions and operations that help the poor.

Asma Rhman Biography Wiki, About and Profile

Asma Rehman was born in the year 1946-1951. It is unknown what her exact DOB was. Sources say she met Dilip Kumar, an Indian, in Hyderabad. She was born in Pakistan and raised there. Asma Rehman, Dilip Kumar’s ex-wife.

Asma Rehman Family: Father, Mother

Asma Rehman is very proud of her family. She didn’t tell anyone anything about her family. Her father was a local businessman, and her mother was a homemaker. Information about her siblings is not available. Asma Rehman is from an Isalm Family.

Asma Rhman Age, Height and Weight, Appearance

Asma Rehman is aged between 70 and 75 years. She has not revealed her precise DOB. Asma Rehman is 5’5” tall and weighs 62-67kg. Her Eye Colour is Dark Brown and her Hair Colour is Black.

Real Name Asma Rehman
Also known as Asma Rehman
Profession Social workers and media are faced
Famous for Not known
Hobbies Not known
Tattoo Not known
Physical Status
Age 70-75 Years Old
Height In Feet Inches: 5’5”
In Meters: 1.65m
In Centimetres: 165 cm
Weight In Kilograms: 62-67 kg
In Pounds: 136-147 lbs
Measurement of the Body Not known
Eye Color Dark Brown
Hair Colour Black
Personal Information
Date Of Birth 1946-1951
Birthplace Pakistan
Zodiac sign Not known
Religion Islam
Ethnicity Not known
Current Residence India
Hometown Pakistan
Nationality Pakistani
School Name Private school in Pakistan
College Name Not known
Qualifications Graduate
Family Profile
Father Name Not known
Mother Name Not known
Brother Name Not known
Sister Name Not known
Marital Status Married
Husband Name Dilip Kumar (Separated).
Career
Source of Income Not known
Appeared in Not known
Net Worth Still not estimated
Social Websites
Official Website CLICK HERE
Twitter Click HERE
Instagram CLICK HER E

Asma Reshman Net Worth, Total Assets and Source of Income

Asma Rehman’s net worth is unknown. She works for the poor. She earns decent money through her profession. We will soon update you on Asma Rehman Total Assets and Source of Income.

Asma Rehman Career, Qualification, Education

Asma Rehman received her primary education at a private school in her hometown. We don’t know much about her education or institution. She is currently helping poor and needy people in Southern India. Asma Rehman worked in Hyderabad as a social worker. She was active in many social welfare programs. She participated in numerous programs to improve her social skills. Unfortunately, we don’t have any information about his current job. She never saw Dilip Kumar again after separating.

Asma Rehman Affair/Relationships, Married Life

Asma Rehman, a beautiful and charming lady, is her husband. Dilip Kumar was her husband in 1981. They met for the first time in Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh. They separated in 1983.

According to a source, Dilip Kumar claimed that Asma was married before meeting him and had three children. It is not known if she was married to her ex-husband.

FAQs about Asma Rehman Bibliography

Q. Does Asma Rehman smoke?

Ans. Not Known.

Q. Does Asma Rehman drink alcohol?

Ans. Not Known.

Q. Who is Asma Rehman?

Ans. She was the ex-wife of Dilip Kumar.

Erika Noise

Founder of AskKissy.com: I like to write about self-improvement and achieving excellence, and believe that it is these qualities that ultimately make people successful in life.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed, but trackbacks and pingbacks are open.