Asma Rehman Biography – Wiki, Age, Husband, Son, Photos, Images, Net Worth And More

Asma Rehman hails from Pakistan. She was born between 1946-1951. She is a well-known media personality, TV personality, and Internet celebrity. After Dilip Kumar’s marriage, he became a household name. Asma Rehman was a social activist. She currently resides in India’s Southern states. She is also a part of many functions and operations that help the poor.

Asma Rhman Biography Wiki, About and Profile

Asma Rehman was born in the year 1946-1951. It is unknown what her exact DOB was. Sources say she met Dilip Kumar, an Indian, in Hyderabad. She was born in Pakistan and raised there. Asma Rehman, Dilip Kumar’s ex-wife.

Asma Rehman Family: Father, Mother

Asma Rehman is very proud of her family. She didn’t tell anyone anything about her family. Her father was a local businessman, and her mother was a homemaker. Information about her siblings is not available. Asma Rehman is from an Isalm Family.

Asma Rhman Age, Height and Weight, Appearance

Asma Rehman is aged between 70 and 75 years. She has not revealed her precise DOB. Asma Rehman is 5’5” tall and weighs 62-67kg. Her Eye Colour is Dark Brown and her Hair Colour is Black.

Real Name Asma Rehman Also known as Asma Rehman Profession Social workers and media are faced Famous for Not known Hobbies Not known Tattoo Not known Physical Status Age 70-75 Years Old Height In Feet Inches: 5’5”

In Meters: 1.65m

In Centimetres: 165 cm Weight In Kilograms: 62-67 kg

In Pounds: 136-147 lbs Measurement of the Body Not known Eye Color Dark Brown Hair Colour Black Personal Information Date Of Birth 1946-1951 Birthplace Pakistan Zodiac sign Not known Religion Islam Ethnicity Not known Current Residence India Hometown Pakistan Nationality Pakistani School Name Private school in Pakistan College Name Not known Qualifications Graduate Family Profile Father Name Not known Mother Name Not known Brother Name Not known Sister Name Not known Marital Status Married Husband Name Dilip Kumar (Separated). Career Source of Income Not known Appeared in Not known Net Worth Still not estimated Social Websites Official Website CLICK HERE Twitter Click HERE Instagram CLICK HER E

Asma Reshman Net Worth, Total Assets and Source of Income

Asma Rehman’s net worth is unknown. She works for the poor. She earns decent money through her profession. We will soon update you on Asma Rehman Total Assets and Source of Income.

Asma Rehman Career, Qualification, Education

Asma Rehman received her primary education at a private school in her hometown. We don’t know much about her education or institution. She is currently helping poor and needy people in Southern India. Asma Rehman worked in Hyderabad as a social worker. She was active in many social welfare programs. She participated in numerous programs to improve her social skills. Unfortunately, we don’t have any information about his current job. She never saw Dilip Kumar again after separating.

Asma Rehman Affair/Relationships, Married Life

Asma Rehman, a beautiful and charming lady, is her husband. Dilip Kumar was her husband in 1981. They met for the first time in Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh. They separated in 1983.

According to a source, Dilip Kumar claimed that Asma was married before meeting him and had three children. It is not known if she was married to her ex-husband.

