Balaji Srivastava IPS [New Delhi Police Commissioner] – Wiki, Biography, Age, Career, Family, Income, Wife And More

Balaji Srivastava IPS Biography New Delhi Police Commissioner Balaji Srivastava is the Police Commissioner of New Delhi. Balaji Srivastava was an IPS officer in the 1988 Batch from the Arunachal Pradesh Goa, Mizoram UT (AGMUT) cadre. His birth date was 20th March. His birthplace and year aren’t mentioned in this article. The article below, we are will discuss Balaji Srivastava, the Balaji Srivastava IPS officer. Let’s find out more about Balaji Srivastava IPS Biography and Wiki, Rank Education, Family and More.

Who is Balaji Srivastava IPS?

Balaji Srivastava is a 1988 batch IPS officer. IPS Balaji Srivastava has been named the Police Commissioner for Delhi. He is appointed the look-after charge of the commissioner’s position as of now. He is currently working with the rank of special CP Vigilance.

Balaji has also served as his DG of Puducherry previously. Balaji is also posted as Special Commissioner within Special Cell and Intelligence. Balaji has also served as named the DCP in East Delhi in Delhi Police.

Balaji Srivastava Biography, Wiki

Real Name Balaji Srivastava
Nickname Balaji
Profession IPS Officer and New Delhi Police Commissioner
Famous For IPS Officer
Marital Status Married

In metersIn meters 1.67 M

In Feet Inches-5’6″ Weight In Kilograms- 65 kg

Date of Birth 20 March
Nationality Indian
Qualifications BA Economy Hons – 1985
MA Eco D School 1987
LLB CLC 2003

Family Profile
Father Name Not Known
Mother Name Not Known

Balaji Srivastava Family (Mother, Father Name)

The information about his family isn’t available on this website. He was director-general of Police (DGP) of Puducherry and is now in the position of Special Commissioner for Police (Vigilance). He also served as Director-General for Mizoram and as the Head of Economic Offenses Wing in Delhi.

Balaji Srivastava IPS Education

Some Amazing Facts About Balaji Srivastava

Balaji Srivastava is an IPS Officer in the 1988 Batch of Arunachal Pradesh Goa and Mizoram, UT (AGMUT) Cadre. He is regarded as a competent leader. He has accomplished a number of commendable tasks while working in the position of DGP at Puducherry.

He is currently employed as an New Delhi Police Commissioner.

He completed his IPS Exam in 1988.

