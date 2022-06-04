It's Time To Think About Words

Balaji Srivastava IPS [New Delhi Police Commissioner] – Wiki, Biography, Age, Career, Family, Income, Wife And More

1

Balaji Srivastava IPS Biography New Delhi Police Commissioner Balaji Srivastava is the Police Commissioner of New Delhi. Balaji Srivastava was an IPS officer in the 1988 Batch from the Arunachal Pradesh Goa, Mizoram UT (AGMUT) cadre. His birth date was 20th March. His birthplace and year aren’t mentioned in this article. The article below, we are will discuss Balaji Srivastava, the Balaji Srivastava IPS officer. Let’s find out more about Balaji Srivastava IPS Biography and Wiki, Rank Education, Family and More.

Who is Balaji Srivastava IPS?

Balaji Srivastava is a 1988 batch IPS officer. IPS Balaji Srivastava has been named the Police Commissioner for Delhi. He is appointed the look-after charge of the commissioner’s position as of now. He is currently working with the rank of special CP Vigilance.

Balaji has also served as his DG of Puducherry previously. Balaji is also posted as Special Commissioner within Special Cell and Intelligence. Balaji has also served as named the DCP in East Delhi in Delhi Police.

Balaji Srivastava Biography, Wiki

Real Name Balaji Srivastava
Nickname Balaji
Profession IPS Officer and New Delhi Police Commissioner
Famous For IPS Officer
Instagram Click Here
Wife Name Not Known
Twitter N/A
Marital Status Married
Physical Status
Age Not Known
Height
  • In centimeters- 167 cm
  • In metersIn meters 1.67 M
  • In Feet Inches-5’6″
Weight
  • In Kilograms- 65 kg
  • In Pounds- 143 lbs
Eye Colour Black
Hair Colour Black
Shoe Size 6 US
Personal Information
Date of Birth 20 March
Birth Place Not Known
Zodiac sign Not Known
Nationality Indian
School Name NA
College Name Not Known
Qualifications BA Economy Hons – 1985MA Eco D School 1987
LLB CLC 2003
Mobile No NA
Family Profile
Father Name Not Known
Mother Name Not Known
Siblings NA
Career
Source Of Income Government Salary
Appeared In N/A
Net Worth, Salary N/A

Balaji Srivastava Family (Mother, Father Name)

The information about his family isn’t available on this website. He was director-general of Police (DGP) of Puducherry and is now in the position of Special Commissioner for Police (Vigilance). He also served as Director-General for Mizoram and as the Head of Economic Offenses Wing in Delhi.

Balaji Srivastava IPS Education

He has no information on his education.

Some Amazing Facts About Balaji Srivastava

Balaji Srivastava is an IPS Officer in the 1988 Batch of Arunachal Pradesh Goa and Mizoram, UT (AGMUT) Cadre. He is regarded as a competent leader. He has accomplished a number of commendable tasks while working in the position of DGP at Puducherry.

He is currently employed as an New Delhi Police Commissioner.

He completed his IPS Exam in 1988.

Balaji’s father’s name as well as the mother’s name aren’t included in this blog.

