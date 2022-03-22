Barkhad Abdi Net Worth, Early Life, Career And Personal Life

Barkhad Abdi’s net worth is estimated to be around $200 thousand. In addition to his acting career, he has worked as a phone store clerk, disc jockey, and limo driver. His early career includes a stint as a store clerk. In addition to his movies, Abdi has directed three films and directed music videos. His net worth has risen rapidly over the years.

Early Life:

After graduating from Minnesota State University, Barkhad had a job selling phones. He also worked as a disc jockey and a store clerk for a cell phone company owned by his brother. His professional acting debut came in the 2013 film, Captain Phillips. He was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor. In addition to his acting career, he has starred in films like Eye in the Sky, Blade Runner 2049, Castle Rock, and The Pirates of the Caribbean.

Career:

While the number of films he has directed and acted in has risen significantly in recent years, Abdi’s early career has been limited to TV appearances and small roles. However, the actor has received numerous awards for his work. His breakthrough role in Captain Phillips earned him several accolades, including a BAFTA for Best Supporting Actor. He also received an Academy Award nomination for his role.

Personal Life:

The Somali-American actor is a rising star in the movie industry. His breakthrough role in Captain Phillips (2013) earned him a BAFTA Award for Best Supporting Actor and he has been nominated for several Academy Awards and Golden Globes. His most recent film, Extortion, has also garnered him rave reviews. His personal life and early career are very interesting.

Barkhad Abdi Net Worth:

While Barkhad’s fame is mainly due to his role in the movie Captain Phillips, he is also a good humanitarian. His family emigrated from Somalia to Yemen, and he worked as a mobile phone salesman before he entered the entertainment business. Afterward, he was nominated for a Golden award. At the age of 19, Barkhad Abdi is now worth over $100 million.

In addition to his acting career, Barkhad is a humanitarian. His involvement with Adeso has helped him win a BAFTA Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role. His work for Adeso has also earned him two Academy Awards and a Golden Globe. In addition, he is an accomplished film director, having starred in a number of music videos.