Bert Kish Wiki, Death, Longmire, Age, Wife, And Net Worth

Bert Kish was a well-known filmmaker and director, and he was the son of Albert Kish, a well-known and brilliant editor, and the director himself. Bert, who had been battling cancer, passed away in May of this year.

He was originally from Montreal, Quebec, Canada, and he and his brother Colin relocated to Los Angeles after deciding to pursue a career in the film business. He also went to Westmount High School and McGill University, graduating with honors.

His work has received widespread worldwide praise, and he has received some honors, including the Silver Hugo Award, the Gold Apple Award, and the Robert Flaherty Award.

Bert Kish Longmire

We demand a lot from an editor; Bert was an editor; he worked on the following projects “Longmire,” “Death Valley”, “The Bridge,” “The Legacy,” and many more. His projects were always top-class and extremely impressive.

Nationality And Age Are Important Considerations

Bert Kish’s nationality has not been established, and there is currently no information available. He was originally from Montreal, Quebec, Canada, but eventually settled in the United States. At the departure, he was most certainly an American citizen.

What Was Bert Kish’s Age When He Died?

Bert was born on September 15, 1965, in New York City. He was 51 years old when he died on May 24, 2017, at 51.

Bert Kish Married Or Single Before He Died?

When Bert Kish was alive, he was married to Vanessa Trachewsky. There was no adequate material surrounding how the pair met or when they began dating, as Kish was uncomfortable disclosing his personal information to the broader public.

Even though we did not have the opportunity to see the lifespan of father and son, we have their beautiful works as a remembrance. Albert Kish, the father, was a fantastic filmmaker with a lot of skill. He was in charge of the direction of films that went on to win Academy Awards and other accolades.

Bighorn, Family House, Summer of ’67, and Louisburg are just a few examples. He is often referred to as the “Steven Spielberg of his generation.” Intriguingly, he passed on his filmmaking creativity to Bert Kish, who has continued the tradition.

Though both father and son are expected to live much beyond the time they spent on the planet’s surface, we could not be more thankful for the gifts they have given us in the form of their abilities.

Bert Kish’s Formative Years

Bert is a Hungarian-Canadian born in Montreal’s bustling metropolis in Quebec, Canada. Quick fact: Did you know that Montreal boasts the largest concentration of French-speaking citizens in the world?

Paris, France’s capital, is the only city close to Montreal in terms of population density. That was something we had to do.

They were returning to the biography of Gish. He was born on the 15th of September, 1965. Many years later, he and his brother, Colin, migrated to the fast-paced, high-octane metropolis of Los Angeles in the United States.

His father had started his filmmaking career in this city, which many people refer to as a “goldmine of opportunity,” and it was here that he decided to follow in his father’s footsteps. To do this, he enrolled in Westmount High School and, after graduating, continued his education at McGill University.

Before He Passed Away, Albert Kish

Albert was born in Hungary and grew up there. In 1957, he landed in Canada with little more than a copy of the book “Film Kultura” and his wildest fantasies.

Albrecht began as a still photographer but soon realized that he wanted to do more. His interest in filmmaking grew due to his employment at the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation in Toronto, where he worked as a film editor for many years.

As a result of his achievements, he was promoted to the National Film Board of Canada in Montreal. And, as they say, the rest is history.

He went to California for four months to master the craft of filmmaking, and boy, did he pick up some excellent skills.

His personal life isn’t well documented on the internet, but we know that he and his wife had two boys, Bert (the subject of this article) and Colin.

Sojourn With Bert Kish Longmire

Before working on the Bert Kish Longmire project, Kish directed and edited some films that garnered much attention. ‘Winter Song,’ ‘Stranded In Paradise,’ and ‘Snow Bride’ are just a few examples.

The Bridge, “The Legacy,” “Death Valley,” and many more films were among the numerous projects to which Kish devoted his life, in addition to his job as an editor for Longmire.

Several nominations and prizes were bestowed upon him to recognize his unwavering commitment and fortitude. To paraphrase, we are inclined to say, “as the father, so son.”

Bert Kish’s Private And Professional Life

The majority of celebrities keep their personal life a secret. According to Bert Kish, he undoubtedly belongs to that school of thinking. Although we are aware of his wife’s identity, Vanessa Trackewsky, we do not have her photograph.

There is no documentation of their marriage on the internet, as shown by the lack of photographs. In any case, they had a son named Aries, who was just eleven years old at the time of his father’s death.

In the years before his death, we are unaware of any other relationships he may have had. It seems that our gentleman was devoted to his art till his end.

Is It Possible To Determine The Cause Of Bert Kish’s Death?

We may make all the assumptions we want, but we actually can’t state anything definitively. According to news accounts, Bert Kish died as a result of cancer. Here’s the essence: Bert’s father, Albert, passed away in 2015 due to cancer.

Everyone speculated that Bert died on May 24, 2017, because of the same illness (Cancer), which they suspected may have taken his life as well. However, there is no evidence to back up this assertion.

However, it is always painful to lose a brilliant intellect in all of these situations, particularly one that amuses the public.

We can all agree that he was a shining beacon of hope in his area. He created initiatives that outlived him personally.

Bert Kish has an estimated net worth of $1 million.

Before his death, there were rumors that Kish’s net worth fluctuated between $1.9 million and 2 million dollars every year. There is no precise information available, but we know that the statistics fluctuate around these ranges.

His family may be pleased that he has left them something tangible to cherish as a legacy, which they can pass down through generations.

Nominations And Awards For Bert Kish Longmire

One of the most effective methods of encouraging individuals to put their hearts into their work is to shower them with well-deserved recognition. Because Bret Kish is one of the numerous artists earning their honors in his waking life, he is fortunate to be one of them. Among his many honors and accolades are the following:

His editing abilities were on full display in Rave on and Once a Thief, and as a result, he was awarded the Gemini Award for Best Dramatic Editing in 1998.

When Paul Quarrington: Life in Music was released, his work was acknowledged. He was nominated for the Allan King Award for excellence in documentary filmmaking by the Directors Guild of Canada in 2011.

In addition, he was nominated for a Gemini Award for Best Director in a Dramatic Series in 2000 for his remarkable work on the television series Powerplay.

Conclusion

On the other hand, Bert Kish carried on from where his father had left off with incredible interpretations of films that garnered him international acclaim. Unfortunately, we lost both of them as a result of health issues. Some may argue that they suffered from the same illness, but one thing is sure: they have already departed the planet.